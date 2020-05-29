ST. JOHNSBURY — Catamount Arts is accepting online submissions for “What’s Your Art?,” a virtual arts and creativity showcase open to everyone who’d like to participate.
For 45 years, Catamount Arts has been presenting creative content in a variety of media including film, music, dance, theater and gallery exhibits. With audiences currently unable to gather as usual, Catamount and other arts organizations are finding other ways to encourage participation in the arts.
“In honor of the human creative spirit and our very real need to stay connected,” says Molly Stone, Catamount’s associate director of live performance, “Catamount Arts is inviting members of the community to submit short video or photo submissions of themselves being creative. Not all talents and creative endeavors fit on a stage. [This] allows participants to upload any family-friendly creative expression they enjoy for inclusion in a celebratory video.”
What’s Your Art? aims to celebrate the vast variety of local talent, from woodcarving to whistling, flower-pressing to paper-cutting, quilting to birdhouse-building. If you can sing the ABCs backward, mow patterns into your lawn, play the spoons or do bang-up celebrity impressions, “here’s your chance to share your creativity with your community,” Stone said.
Catamount Arts staff will screen and compile submissions into a video to be premiered on July 1 during Catamount’s virtual Summer Solstice Raffle Drawing and concert featuring the Kingdom All Stars. Unlike traditional talent shows, there will be no judges, but the public will be invited to vote for their favorite submission in each age group.
For more information about the “What’s Your Art? Virtual Art and Creativity Showcase for Everyone,” or to register to submit a sample of your creativity, visit www.catamountarts.org.
