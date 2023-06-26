Catamount Arts Summer Solstice Raffle Coming Up June 30

ST. JOHNSBURY — The first Final Fridays event of the season is days away, and that means it’s almost time for the Catamount Arts Summer Solstice Raffle drawing. The raffle will give one winner the choice between $10,000 cash or a brand new CFMOTO UForce 600 four-wheel ATV from All Around Power. The winning raffle ticket will be drawn on June 30, as part of the Final Fridays block party hosted by Discover St. Johnsbury in partnership with Catamount Arts and the Town of St. Johnsbury.
The Summer Solstice Raffle for 10 years has given away tractors, motorcycles, 4-wheelers, and cash. The winter raffle has been giving away cars since 2009. Together, both raffles have raised over $350,000 for Catamount Arts programming, helping to fund world-class arts and arts education programming.
“We tell our origin story over and over again in grant applications,” says Executive Director Jody Fried about Catamount Arts fundraising, “but we don’t often mention it at home in our community. It’s fun to remind people that Catamount Arts started by screening indie films from the bed of a pick-up truck. We’ve come a long way in not quite 50 years.”
Today, Catamount’s year-round arts education program serves thousands of children in the Northeast Kingdom, both in and out of schools, while the regional box office supports 40 organizations in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. Community partnerships with Clemmons Family Farm, Friends of Dog Mountain, and Discover St. Johnsbury helped create the Facing the Sunrise: Black Performing Arts Series, the Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series, and Final Fridays. KCP Presents Performing Arts, an institution in its own right, is a product of partnerships with St. Johnsbury Academy, Lyndon Institute, and VSU’s Lyndon and Johnson campuses.
Especially since Covid, Catamount Arts has strengthened cross-sector relationships, partnering with healthcare, economic, and social services organizations to better integrate arts and culture into the daily lives of Vermont and New Hampshire communities. “Art’s for everyone,” Fried continues, “so we try to be everywhere.”
Tickets for the Summer Solstice Raffle are available at catamountarts.org or by calling 802-748-2600.
