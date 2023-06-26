Catamount Arts Summer Solstice Raffle Coming Up June 30
The Catamount Arts building on Eastern Avenue in St. Johnsbury in October 2021. (Photo by Dana Gray)

ST. JOHNSBURY — The first Final Fridays event of the season is days away, and that means it’s almost time for the Catamount Arts Summer Solstice Raffle drawing. The raffle will give one winner the choice between $10,000 cash or a brand new CFMOTO UForce 600 four-wheel ATV from All Around Power. The winning raffle ticket will be drawn on June 30, as part of the Final Fridays block party hosted by Discover St. Johnsbury in partnership with Catamount Arts and the Town of St. Johnsbury.

The Summer Solstice Raffle for 10 years has given away tractors, motorcycles, 4-wheelers, and cash. The winter raffle has been giving away cars since 2009. Together, both raffles have raised over $350,000 for Catamount Arts programming, helping to fund world-class arts and arts education programming.

