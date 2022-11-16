ST. JOHNSBURY — Tickets are on sale now for Catamount Arts’ 38th annual benefit auction Saturday, Nov. 19 at the Catamount ArtPort in St. Johnsbury. Since the popular annual fundraiser, billed as the party of the year, outgrew its original location at Catamount’s Eastern Avenue Arts Center, it’s taken on a new format at a new venue.
The online auction kicks off with an in-person gala at the Catamount ArtPort with an exclusive pool of items only available for bidding at the gala. Featuring auctioneer Justin Lander of Vermont Vaudeville and entertainment by the Maple Leaf Seven and Marko the Magician, the catered gala will include an open bar and the St. Johnsbury Academy culinary program.
Registration for the online silent auction is open now, and though bidding doesn’t start until the 19th, auction items are available for preview with new items added daily. Bidder registration for the online silent auction is free of charge. Online bidding will remain open until Dec. 4 at 8 p.m. sharp.
Limited tickets for the gala are also available online now but are not required to bid on online silent auction items.
Catamount Arts has invested over $50,000 in the Synexis Bio-Defense System which uses Dry Hydrogen Peroxide (DHP™) to fight COVID-19 and other viruses at its Arts Center and multiple performance venues, including the ArtPort location.
