ST. JOHNSBURY — Tickets are on sale now for Catamount Arts’ 38th annual benefit auction Saturday, Nov. 19 at the Catamount ArtPort in St. Johnsbury. Since the popular annual fundraiser, billed as the party of the year, outgrew its original location at Catamount’s Eastern Avenue Arts Center, it’s taken on a new format at a new venue.

The online auction kicks off with an in-person gala at the Catamount ArtPort with an exclusive pool of items only available for bidding at the gala. Featuring auctioneer Justin Lander of Vermont Vaudeville and entertainment by the Maple Leaf Seven and Marko the Magician, the catered gala will include an open bar and the St. Johnsbury Academy culinary program.

