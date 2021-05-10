ST. JOHNSBURY — There’s a tunnel vision when it comes to drawing people downtown from the Three Rivers path, and a new $15,000 grant to Catamount Arts will help turn vision into reality.
The money was awarded by the Vermont Arts Council. It’s one of five Animating Infrastructure grants given. In announcing the award, the arts council noted the purpose of the grant to Catamount is to “support the design and installation of a vibrant light and art-filled passage/tunnel connecting the downtown and the riverfront.”
Signage, a new pavilion on Bay Street and a recreation path that parallels the Passumpsic River are in place and ready to guide users of the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail on South Main Street to downtown St. Johnsbury, but getting to those downtown destinations means passing through the tunnel.
Local people refer to it as the “honking tunnel” because until a couple of years ago motorists needed to honk their car horns before proceeding through the one-lane tunnel to warn people on the other side. Now the tunnel is only for one-way use for vehicles traveling from Bay Street to downtown.
The tunnel passes beneath the railroad tracks. It’s dark, with graffiti on the stone walls. There is a fairly new concrete sidewalk that leads through the tunnel, but the road surface on which one-way vehicle traffic is allowed is in rough shape.
The grant money will be used to improve the tunnel experience, said Anne Campbell, education director at Catamount Arts.
“Currently, the route from Depot Square to the trailhead pavilion, through the ‘honking tunnel,’ is poorly lit and uninviting for pedestrians … we’re hoping to change that by activating an underutilized passage and making the drive, bike or walk brightly lit, fun and beautiful!” she said in an email.
Catamount Arts staff will be joined by town officials and members of the StJ Art on the Street committee in an effort to identify a Vermont artist. Community members will also be involved in the design process, Campbell said.
“As for enhancement ideas,” she said, “we’re really wide open right now. The artwork may include light, or lighting might be separate. The art may be attached to the tunnel or the abutments or walls leading to it … a lot depends on the ideas we get from potential artists.”
The plan is to have something installed in the fall of 2022. The timeframe would closely align with the planned completion of the 93-mile, cross-state LVRT, which town officials believe could have a big economic impact downtown.
“This public art project builds on the successful StJ Art on the Street project, which places artwork by local artists in empty storefronts and promotes all the art displayed downtown,” said Campbell.
In awarding the Animating Infrastructure grants, Vermont Arts Council Senior Programs Manager Michele Bailey noted, “After a year of social isolation, these projects help re-connect us to our public spaces, express our shared experiences, and inspire greater connection to the people around us. An investment in public art creates unique places that reflect local story and culture and says to the world that this place and the people that live, work, and visit here matter.”
Work on the road surface in the tunnel will be done separately from the art enhancement piece. Town Manager Chad Whitehead said that the town is applying for a Northern Borders Grant to improve the road. He said one of the surface considerations is a section of paver stones.
