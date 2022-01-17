Catamount Arts will present a virtual tour of the Fried, Rankin, and Lobby Galleries with an announcement of awards for the sixth annual Arts Connect at Catamount Members Juried Show. This virtual gallery tour, which will be pre-recorded in partnership with Kingdom Access Television, will take place on Catamount’s Facebook page on Friday, January 21st, at 7 pm. Winning artists will be announced during the online program.
Since Catamount’s reopening last spring after a yearlong closure due to the pandemic, the Arts Connect at Catamount Membered Juried Show is an opportunity to feature new and exciting works by emerging and established artists. 74 artists have work in the show, which is on exhibit online and in Catamount’s Fried Family, Rankin, and Lobby Galleries, at 115 Eastern Avenue, now through April 10th.
A slide show featuring the work showcased in the Arts Connect show is available online at www.catamountarts.org. The show features painting, embroidery, photography, tapestry, lithography, mosaic, pastel, and sculpture. Media and materials include silk, birch, wool, feathers, metal, clay, paper, and found objects. The exhibit can also be viewed in person at Catamount Arts, 115 Eastern Avenue in St. Johnsbury, Wednesdays through Sundays, from noon to 9pm, now until April 10th.
Juror’s Choice Prizes will be announced at the virtual tour, including the Robert Manning First Prize, Second, Third, and Fourth Place prizes, and ten honorable mentions. This year’s Juror is Gallery Director Katherine French, curator of gallery and museum exhibits nationwide and recipient of awards for curatorial excellence from the New England chapter of the International Association of Art Critics. French was named Best Curator of Locally Made Art at the Boston Art Awards.
The current Arts Connect at Catamount Members Juried Art Show is Katherine French’s last, as she plans to retire after the show. Artistic Director Molly Stone will oversee Catamount’s Fried Family, Rankin, and Lobby Galleries going forward, while French takes on a new role as Catamount Arts Gallery Director Emerita.
For more information about the Virtual Tour of the Fried Family, Rankin, and Lobby Galleries and announcement of awards for the Arts Connect at Catamount Members Juried Arts Show on January 21, at 7pm, or to peruse the exhibit online, please visit www.catamountarts.org or visit Catamount on Facebook.
