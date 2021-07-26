ST. JOHNSBURY — Catamount Arts will pay $10,000 to an artist with the best plan to enhance the “honking tunnel” that carries traffic into downtown from Bay Street and the Three Rivers Bike Path.
A call has gone out from the arts organization to all “Vermont-affiliated” artists interested in the effort to transform a current dark, stone-walled passageway beneath railroad tracks into something interesting and attractive for people making their way into the downtown.
Three finalists from among the entrants will be selected to receive $500 grants to create preliminary proposals. From the group of finalists, one artist will receive a $10,000 grant to create and implement a final project proposal.
Catamount Arts Gallery Director Katherine French noted, “The project involves the creation of a vibrant light- and art-filled passage to connect downtown St. Johnsbury and its riverfront, specifically from Railroad Street and Depot Square through the ‘honking tunnel’ to the trailhead of the Three Rivers Bike Path on Bay Street, which leads to the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail.”
Local people refer to the tunnel as the “honking tunnel” because until a couple of years ago motorists needed to honk their vehicles’ horns before proceeding through the one-lane tunnel to warn people on the other side. Now the tunnel is only for one-way use for vehicles traveling from Bay Street to downtown.
Catamount Arts is in a position to drive the effort for the tunnel’s enhancement after getting a $15,000 grant from the Vermont Arts Council specific to the project.
Signage, a new pavilion on Bay Street and a recreation path that parallels the Passumpsic River are in place and ready to guide users of the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail on South Main Street to downtown St. Johnsbury, but getting to those downtown destinations means passing through the tunnel.
French directs Vermont-affiliated artists to submit images and descriptions of past projects, bio/resumes and other support material in order to be considered for the project.
A committee, she stated, will consider proposals for traditional public art projects such as outdoor murals and sculpture, but also for less traditional projects such as creative interpretive signs, art benches, bike racks, light and/or sound installations.
“Jurors will be interested in projects inspired by the history, culture and scenic beauty of the area, which artists can learn about at www.discoverstj.com,” she wrote. “Although artists working in all media are invited to apply, proposals for light installations to illuminate the ‘honking tunnel’ are especially encouraged.”
To apply, go online to https://catamountarts.slideroom.com to upload images, videos, and audio submissions, as well as artist statements, bios, resumes and other support material to complete the application process. Include any experience with public presentation and/or community engagement activities. A submission fee of $25 includes a six-month membership to Catamount Arts. Submissions will be accepted through Aug. 16 at midnight.
Once the submission period closes, a review committee will select the three finalists to create preliminary proposals. Finalists will be notified via email by Aug. 18. Those people will each get a $500 grant and be invited to St. Johnsbury to participate in a community engagement event. Finalists will have until Oct. 18, at midnight to submit their proposals.
The best proposal will be chosen on Jan. 15, 2022. The selected finalist will be awarded the $10,000 and will work with project coordinators to design and fabricate their proposal for installation by early fall of 2022.
The timeframe would closely align with the planned completion of the 93-mile, cross-state LVRT, which town officials believe could have a big economic impact downtown.
Separate from the art effort in the tunnel is a road resurfacing project that is necessary, and Town Manager Chad Whitehead said the town hopes to secure funds through a Northern Borders Grant to cover that cost.
