Catamount Arts and NVU will feature live music and a family-friendly movie this weekend as part of their Drive-In to Stay Safe summer programming series. NVU-Johnson will host live music from the irresistibly eclectic band Thank God for Science, known for their evocative psychedelic riffs, on Saturday, July 11, at 7 p.m. NVU-Lyndon will present the Michael J. Fox classic, “Back to the Future,” on Sunday, July 12. The movie will begin at sunset, but parking opens at 7:30 for special pre-show entertainment at 8:00 p.m.
Thank God for Science was developed by Jeremy Moses Curtis (bass), Peter MacLean (drums), James Rohr (keys), and Mike Castellana (guitar) with producer Marc Pinansky. Their sound was rounded out by Laurence Scudder (viola) and Barry Rothman on vintage turntables and effects pedals. Several albums and years of live performances later, Thank God for Science has perfected a soundscape that is at once familiar and peculiar, like a magnificent film score for the peculiar realities of day-to-day life.
The Drive-In to Stay Safe summer movie and concert series will take place at NVU-Johnson every Saturday night and at NVU-Lyndon every Sunday night through August. Each campus will alternate between live music and film.
This Sunday’s screening of “Back to the Future” at NVU-Lyndon will include a special presentation of a pre-recorded HuDost concert as part of the Levitt AMP Virtual Music Series. When the 2020 Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series at Dog Mountain was postponed due to the pandemic, sponsoring organization, the Mortimer and Mimi Levitt Foundation, developed a virtual series, inviting each Levitt AMP grant winner to broadcast a free recorded concert to highlight the unique qualities of their community. St. Johnsbury opted to present HuDost, veterans of the first Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series, and the originally scheduled openers of the postponed 2020 concert season.
The HuDost concert will be broadcast online, July 12 at 8p.m., at https://virtual.levittamp.org. Attendance at the July 12 NVU-Lyndon drive-in event is not required to view the HuDost concert.
Tickets are required for Drive-In to Stay Safe events at both NVU campuses. There will be no box office at the events; tickets must be purchased online ahead of time. For more information, including the complete series schedule and ticket purchase instructions, visit www.catamountarts.org.
