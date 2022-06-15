ST. JOHNSBURY — Summer in the Northeast Kingdom means the Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series, but preparation for the annual concert series happens year-round.
In April, leadership staff from series presenters Catamount Arts traveled to Los Angeles to participate in the Levitt National Convening, three days of education, collaboration, and celebration with Levitt AMP Series presenters from all over the country.
In five years, the Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series has become a community staple, drawing thousands of visitors annually to Dog Mountain and St. J, “but locals may recall that Levitt AMP was never a sure thing,” points out Catamount director of operations Sarah Amos. “Landing a grant from the Mortimer and Mimi Levitt Foundation to host a series required support from the entire community, demonstrated by an online voting process.”
Among all the cities and towns applying annually for a Levitt AMP grant, only the towns with the most votes secured funding. “St. Johnsbury, often among the smallest towns to apply, consistently drew far more votes than most,” said Catamount Arts director of development Ashley Van Zandt. “St. Johnsbury quickly established itself among Levitt AMP host cities as a little community that could.”
Every Levitt AMP concert series aims to reanimate underused spaces, bring people together, and build community pride through the power of music. Each celebrates the distinctive characteristics and populations of its own town. Levitt AMP musicians often tour as part of a national collaborative network.
As part of that network, Amos, Van Zandt and Catamount artistic director Molly Stone joined about 100 Series representatives at the 2022 Levitt National Convening. They met peers from around the country, learned as a cohort, and exchanged ideas, experiences, and inspiration. For the three St. J reps, it was also a welcome escape to California’s sun-kissed shores.
Highlights from the convening included “meeting dozens of individuals from all across the country who are presenting concerts just as we are,” Van Zandt said. “It was incredibly powerful and inspiring, learning (and) listening…while creating countless connections.”
Stone participated in a panel titled “Integrating Community Building + EDI Across Your Nonprofit,” presenting with two other Levitt AMP grantees. She spoke “about the slow, steady, and intentional work required to develop relationships founded on DEI values.” Focusing on Catamount Arts’ role in St. Johnsbury’s evolution from the Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series to the Levitt Bridge Grant, Stone shared that “the journey toward true partnership and collaboration is iterative and must be done with intentionality, a willingness to learn and fail, and the desire to keep moving forward regardless.”
The St. J reps also attended countless panel discussions. A presentation by creative city consultant Mallory Rukhsana Nezam about the power of joy has stuck in Van Zandt’s mind, inspiring her to keep the role of joy in community at the forefront of her work at Catamount Arts. “Every day is a day for joy, for all members of our community, and it’s our job at Catamount Arts to create and provide the joy that can connect us all,” she emphasizes.
A presentation by Dr. David M. Greenberg, a post-doc scholar whose research suggests that music transcends social barriers, discussed the science behind music’s ability to build community. Amos, Stone, and Van Zandt saw Greenberg’s theory borne out on the final day of their trip when the Levitt National Convening closed with an outdoor collaborative drumming activity including all 100 Levitt participants in a local park.
As community members and passersby stopped to watch the exercise and take videos with their phones, one man, out walking his dog, asked if he too could participate. He was welcomed into the circle, demonstrating an unexpected and moving example of communication through music.
Patrons of the series know that Amos, Stone, and Van Zandt can be found at practically every Catamount Arts event. They share a large open-plan office, and their chemistry leads strangers to mistake them for family. This is old news for anyone who’s seen the three women at work, manning tables at Levitt AMP, greeting patrons at First Night North, and representing the Catamount community at events and conferences statewide.
The Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series kicks off Saturday, June 24, on Railroad St., with Vermont’s own Zach Nugent Band.
