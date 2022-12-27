Catamount Screening Profiles St. Jay Skier’s Alpine Traverse

Catamount Arts will host a free screening of the short film “Traverse,” by Ben Tibbetts and Jake Holland, on Thursday, Dec. 29th, at 7:30 p/m. The documentary follows the dramatic attempt by St. Johnsbury native Hillary Gerardi and Valentine Fabre, expert mountain skiers and climbers, to cross one of the most spectacular and dangerous mountain ranges in the French Alps.
Many backcountry skiers are familiar with the Haute Route traverse from Chamonix to Zermatt, a 5-7 day trek, and several men have broken records crossing the traverse, but no women have tried it. Gerardi was motivated to make the attempt for a few reasons. “It [combines my] endurance skillset with years of experience in the mountains,” she says. The trek was also an opportunity for Gerardi to rebuild her confidence after a skiing accident 10 years ago caused her to take a break from from high mountain sports.
Valentine Fabre wanted to attempt the traverse as an homage to her husband who passed away in a mountain accident a decade ago. Both women “hoped it would be a chance to prove that women [can] do this kind of thing and inspire other women to take on big mountain adventures.”
A graduate of St. Johnsbury Academy and Middlebury College, Gerardi is a 2018 Skyrunning Extreme and Ultra World Series winner for a niche trail running discipline in technical, airy mountain terrains. Ms. Gerardi will be at the Catamount screening on Dec. 29 for questions and discussion after the film.
