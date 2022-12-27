Catamount Screening Profiles St. Jay Skier’s Alpine Traverse

Valentine Fabre and Hillary Gerardi, right, on the move across the long and flat Otemma Glacier. (Contributed Photo by Jon Bracey)

Catamount Arts will host a free screening of the short film “Traverse,” by Ben Tibbetts and Jake Holland, on Thursday, Dec. 29th, at 7:30 p/m. The documentary follows the dramatic attempt by St. Johnsbury native Hillary Gerardi and Valentine Fabre, expert mountain skiers and climbers, to cross one of the most spectacular and dangerous mountain ranges in the French Alps.

Many backcountry skiers are familiar with the Haute Route traverse from Chamonix to Zermatt, a 5-7 day trek, and several men have broken records crossing the traverse, but no women have tried it. Gerardi was motivated to make the attempt for a few reasons. “It [combines my] endurance skillset with years of experience in the mountains,” she says. The trek was also an opportunity for Gerardi to rebuild her confidence after a skiing accident 10 years ago caused her to take a break from from high mountain sports.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments