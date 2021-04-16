CBP Reopens Comment Period On Border Towers

DERBY — U.S. Customs and Border Protection reopened the comment period on a controversial plan to raise high-resolution video surveillance towers in Derby and North Troy, along with a handful of other Vermont and upstate New York locations.
The towers already dot the southern border with Mexico and CBP wants to add them to the border with Canada.
The congressional delegation opposed the plan, along with Vermont Attorney General T.J. Donovan and the American Civil Liberties Union, and sought more time for the public to comment.
Towers are also proposed for Vermont sites in Franklin, Highgate and Richford.
“We are pleased to announce that the Department of Homeland Security has agreed to our request to reopen the public comment period related to the proposed construction of massive surveillance towers along the Vermont-Canadian border,” according to a joint statement Friday from U.S. Sens. Patrick Leahy and Bernie Sanders, and Congressman Peter Welch, all of Vermont.
“We have heard from many Vermonters who are concerned that surveillance cameras will further intrude on their privacy in border communities that have already been dramatically changed by increased border surveillance and enforcement.
“We have also heard concerns about how these towers will adversely affect the natural landscape of the border communities. We share these concerns.
“These potential impacts need to be fully vetted before any such plans move forward, and this 60-day extension will afford Vermonters their right to be heard on this critical matter.”
In a remote meeting with the Newport City Council two weeks ago, Welch called the proposed towers “a big intrusion” into the lives of those who live and work right on the border.
“It strikes me as overreach … more than what is needed on the northern border,” Welch said.
The public comment period will re-open Sunday and close on June 17.
For information on the draft environmental assessment of the plan and how to submit a public comment, go to https://www.cbp.gov/document/environmental-assessments/draft-ea-swanton-rvss or email CBPSwantonSectorEA_RVSS@parsons.com. Subject line should read “CBP Swanton Sector EA.”
