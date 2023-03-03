CCSD Approves Budget, Prepares For Annual Meeting

The Caledonia Cooperative School Board recently finalized their budget request that will go to voters seeking a $1.2 million increase in expenditures.
The budget proposal for the three-town district and corresponding warning were approved during a pair of meetings held last month.
The budget request is for $13,843,459 for FY24 to operate Barnet, Waterford and Walden schools. The main drivers of the budget increase, explained Caledonia Central Superintendent Mark Tucker and SU Finance Director Mike Concessi, are $463K in tuition increased, $206K in collective bargaining agreement increases, $200K from positions previously funded through grants, $115K in health care increases, and $100K in non-teacher pay increases.
Concessi noted that he and Barnet Principal Luisa Millington, Waterford Principal Chris Miller and Walden Principal Anthony Fontana had been through the budget line by line to ensure it was accurate and fair.
Much of the discussion focused on the mechanisms of school funding, the property tax impact and how resident’s property taxes were calculated either by home value, or in the majority of cases, income sensitivity.
According to Concessi’s presentation, 70% of Barnet residents, 65% of Walden residents and 86% of Waterford residents fall below income thresholds so the education portion of their property taxes is based on income and not on housesite value or the baseline tax rate.
He took the 9-member board through the calculations and charts for each town that would better allow residents to estimate their taxes based on the budget proposal and income sensitivity.
“You’ve walked us through [the budget] now several times quite effectively,” said board member Dan Gingue of Waterford. “We really do appreciate the effort you put in making this understandable.”
Board member Dave Warden, of Waterford, suggested that board members and school officials be ready to explain what he thought was a new state process for calculating taxes.
“They’ve always done it this way. We just didn’t talk about it,” said Tucker.
“I wasn’t smart enough to figure out how to present this,” added Concessi. “I wish I had figured this out three years ago. Unfortunately it took three years to get here, but we are here now.”
“I’m just happy I understand it,” said board chair Jessica Roy of Barnet.
“That’s exactly how I felt about two months ago,” quipped Concessi.
In the end the board approved the budget request.
The board also discussed preparing a handout that can be made available at the towns’ respective town meetings as a brief explanation of the budget and promoting the district’s informational meeting.
CCSD will hold its annual school information meeting on March 29 at Waterford School, with an online option, and voting will be done by Australian balloting in each town on April 4.
There is one three-year seat from each town up for election this year.
Also during their recent meeting, the CCSD board briefly discussed the proposed legislation that would change Vermont’s school choice funding system, but made no formal statement, deciding to monitor the legislative process and consider the issue further.
The board reviewed a legislative summary of the proposed S.66 and talked about the proposed requirement that districts designate three schools eligible to receive their tuition vouchers. They expressed some concern with that provision, noting that the three-school district is spread out over a wide geographic region and selecting only three schools might be problematic. The majority of the district’s students go to St. Johnsbury Academy and Lyndon Institute, with others potentially attending Danville, Cabot, Twinfield or Hazen. The board wondered how they would navigate that if the three-school limit was part of the whatever legislation eventually passes.
Tucker noted that the legislation had a long way to go before it became law, and at least as drafted, would also have several years to fully phase in.
“Everyone should stop and take a deep breath,” said Tucker of response to the bill. “This will play out over time.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.