The Caledonia Cooperative School District (CCSD) board returned to in-person meetings this week, gathering on Monday evening at Waterford School to discuss regular business as well as begin to evaluate the district’s goals and vision.
The unified PreK-8 district has served Waterford, Walden and Barnet schools since July 2018.
Jessica Roy of Barnet, chair of the CCSD board, led members through a review of the first few pages of the final Act 46 study committee report, which was presented to the state in 2017 in order to create the district. The review of the document was prompted by a CCSD board retreat held late last month.
“There’s a lot of new members on the board, so initially I thought we needed to write a goal or a vision for ourselves,” Roy said. “And then Sue [Roberts, CCSD board member] thankfully reminded us that we already have a document that was created to help guide us.”
Board members highlighted and discussed portions of the educational and operational goals outlined in the document with two of the three school principals in attendance, including ways to measure student proficiency in light of COVID and strengthen student learning opportunities.
“I think we need to shoot for what’s realistic,” said Roberts, noting that some of the goals in the report include dates that have already passed.
Principals Chris Miller of Waterford School and newly-arrived Anthony Fontana of Walden School expressed that they were learning a lot from looking through the document. All three of the district’s schools have gotten new principals in the past two years.
At CCSD’s next meeting, to be held on Sept. 13 at 6 p.m. at Barnet School, the board will discuss sections two and three of the report.
As a result of the board retreat, CCSD has also adopted meeting norms now listed on each board agenda that include respecting different opinions, assuming good intentions, and keeping the best interest of the school and children in mind, while balancing the needs of the taxpayers.
Roy also noted that the board wishes to be more mindful of community engagement. As a first step, they will be making copies of the Act 46 study committee report, the district’s articles of agreement and their monthly reports available at each school for community members to peruse.
At Monday evening’s meeting, the board also heard results from the FY20 (July 2019-June 2020) audit. According to CCSU director of finance and operations Michael Concessi, the school came in with a surplus of $98,217.
Concessi also noted that initial calculations on FY21, which just ended, show a large estimated ending surplus as well. Though the assessment is not fully complete, he told board members that he will likely be recommending the surplus be used to pay back a loan ahead of schedule.
“That’s just something to noodle on as we await the final results,” Concessi said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.