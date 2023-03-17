The Caledonia Cooperative School District Board this week once again took up the hot-button topic of proposed legislation that would alter the state’s school choice and school tuition system.
At their meeting held Monday evening in Waterford, the board members from the district’s three towns of Barnet, Waterford and Walden, discussed the proposed legislation and the ongoing public debate at length.
The issue was raised by board chair Jessica Roy, who noted that constituents and community members had contacted her and several board members with concerns and questions about the bills under consideration in the Vermont Senate and House Education Committees.
The CCSD board had previously discussed the issue at their February meeting and decided at that time to take a wait-and-see approach and not take a position or make a statement about S.66, one of the proposed bills under consideration. Since then, the House Education Committee has begun considering alternate bills, and the topic is still quite fluid in Montpelier.
Superintendent Mark Tucker provided an update on what had developed at the legislative level, and noted that some local fears that districts would be required to pick just three schools for choice would likely not come to pass.
“You have a geography problem in this district,” said Tucker, of the distance between Walden, Waterford and Barnet, and the number of different high schools students from CCSD attend. Tucker noted that this would be an issue for many districts around the state.
“Everybody that I’ve talked to … that’s been the number one thing that the superintendents said,” Tucker noted.
He noted, though, that some of the proposed bills called for greater transparency from independent and private schools, which has been an ongoing concern of the CCSD board.
“What happens to our kids when they go to the Academy and LI? What comes back? And the answer is nothing,” said Tucker. “Grade reporting, graduation rates and dismissals. … One of the schools dismisses kids, and they don’t tell us.”
Tucker shared an example of a CCSD student that was attending SJA and was dismissed but the district and SU didn’t hear about it until the student was applying to attend Danville because they didn’t have a high school.
“They are such easy things to fix. I’m not pointing fingers … we send a lot of money and there should be some transparency back on what are the districts getting for the money,” suggested Tucker, later adding, “In my mind, this is not an attack on independent schools. I love the Academy. I love LI. I think they are both providing a good education to our kids.”
Tucker also noted the underlying issue was to ensure public dollars did not go to schools that discriminate and that a lot could still happen with the bills as they work through the legislative process.
The board had a wide-ranging discussion, affirming their interest in making sure choice schools did not discriminate and retaining as much choice as possible for the families in their towns.
Longtime board member Dave Warden, of Barnet, recounted his family’s experience over multiple generations with choice, recounting the variety of schools he and his siblings attended, as well as his children, listing McIndoe’s Academy, Peacham Academy, St. Johnsbury Academy, Lyndon Institute, and Danville School for just his family. He advocated that the board take a position that would not limit choice.
Others said they wanted to get more information before taking a formal position as a board.
In the end, the board again decided to not make a statement but would encourage constituents to contact their legislators and members of the education committees to share their thoughts and concerns. The board also decided to keep the topic on their agendas for future meetings and would continue to get updates and discuss the topic in the future.
Pellet Project In Waterford
In other business, the board voted to approve spending up to $160,000 of ESSER federal grant dollars to upgrade Waterford’s heating plant to a pellet system. Tucker asked for approval of the expenditure from dollars that had previously been set from the COVID recovery grant dollars for an alternate plan on the heating system that did not come to fruition.
The board discussed the basic details of the proposal that Tucker had obtained from a contractor for the work, location for the pellet silo and other consideration, including the possibility that the legislature is going to pass a clean heat bill that might require a shift away from oil heat in the future.
“I think we are going to have to do it anyway. Wood pellets is the way to go because at least it shows you are ahead of it, being proactive and we should be doing it anyway because it’s going to be the norm here,” said board member James Hemond, of Waterford.
Tucker explained that he had hoped to find other grant sources to help pay for the work, so the ESSER funds could be used on other things, but at this point, it seemed prudent to commit to the work.
“I think we’ve got to do something with the existing system anyway,” said Tucker. “This is a great time to do it. We have the money set aside to pay for it.”
The plan is for the bulk of the installation work to be completed over the summer break, with the possibility that some finish work on the installation might continue into the school year but that it would be complete by the heating season.
