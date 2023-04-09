CCSD Voters Pass Budget, A Few Governance Questions Remain

Caledonia Cooperative School District voters passed next year’s school budget during Australian balloting last week, however some district positions that had no candidates have left a few questions about governance.
Voters from Barnet, Walden and Waterford went to the polls Tuesday to weigh in on several articles for the three-town district and passed the budget by a total vote of 129 Yes - 88 No (Barnet 58 Yes - 34 No; Walden 18 Yes - 22 No; Waterford 53 Yes - 32 No). While each town tallies results independently, for the budget the results are co-mingled and the total determines the outcome, explained Caledonia Central Supervisory Union Superintendent Mark Tucker.
The voters also approved the district directing any potential surplus from this budget year into an unrestricted reserve fund.
Each town also had one open seat on the nine-member school board and though budget numbers are co-mingled, the seats are allocated to each member town and only voted on by residents of that town.
In Barnet, Heather Mulligan ran uncontested and was easily elected with 85 votes.
In Waterford, there was no candidate on the ballot. However, incumbent James Hemond, who was not on the ballot because he wasn’t able to complete the petition, wanted to keep his seat and was the top write-in recipient with 37 votes, which was enough to pass the 1% of registered voters threshold and secure him the seat.
In Walden, there also was no candidate and outgoing board member Hannah Goguen, who had previously expressed interest in stepping down, was the top write-in recipient with 6 votes. Tucker said as a result, Walden will have an unfilled seat for the time being. It will fall to the Walden Select Board to appoint someone to the seat, as the multi-town school board cannot appoint anyone to the vacancy.
The Walden Select Board is scheduled to meet today, April 10, at 6:30 p.m. at the town firehouse and via zoom. Tucker said anyone from Walden who may be interested in the school board seat should contact the town clerk.
Fred Saar of Waterford was reelected as school district treasurer, but Tucker said he will need to review the district’s governance structure to sort out the process for determining school moderator and school clerk.
Both positions had no declared candidates and a smattering of write-ins from each town including 27 for Dennis McLam from Barnet voters, 12 for Maurice Chaloux from Waterford voters and 2 for Roger Fox from Walden voters. For clerk current office holder Bobby Farlice -Rubio received 15 write in from his hometown of Barnet and 4 in Waterford however he had been looking to step down from the role as he is now serving in the Vermont House of Representatives, said Tucker.
Turnout was relatively low. Waterford reported 85 total ballots out of 1,110 registered voters. Barnet had 92 ballots, and Walden had 40 votes. “That’s not great participation,” said Tucker.
CCSD’s annual voting has been separate from Town Meeting since the district was created under Act 46. Tucker explained that the first year the voting was delayed because the newly approved district needed extra time to develop the budget. After holding its voting on the first Tuesday of May for a couple years, three years ago the district voters approved moving it up to the first Tuesday in April. Tucker said there has been some conversation within the school board in the a past about returning the voting to Town Meeting day. That process would either need to initiated by a petition or by the school board and approved by the district voters.
CCSD will hold its reorganization meeting, with the one Walden vacancy, today, April 10, at 6 p.m. at Barnet School and via Zoom.
