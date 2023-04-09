CCSD Voters Pass Budget, A Few Governance Questions Remain
Caledonia Cooperative School District voters passed next year’s school budget during Australian balloting last week, however some district positions that had no candidates have left a few questions about governance.

Voters from Barnet, Walden and Waterford went to the polls Tuesday to weigh in on several articles for the three-town district and passed the budget by a total vote of 129 Yes - 88 No (Barnet 58 Yes - 34 No; Walden 18 Yes - 22 No; Waterford 53 Yes - 32 No). While each town tallies results independently, for the budget the results are co-mingled and the total determines the outcome, explained Caledonia Central Supervisory Union Superintendent Mark Tucker.

