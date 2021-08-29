The Cabot School Board directed the CCSU administration to explore the feasibility of six different policy goals that would increase student opportunities across the SU at their regular meeting on Monday evening.
“This isn’t just a game for Cabot,” said Board Chair Rory Thibault. “It would also open opportunities for our other two partner schools within SU.”
The goals focus especially on opportunities for high schoolers at the SU’s three PreK-12 schools: Cabot, Danville and Twinfield.
The six goals to be explored over the current fiscal year include: the feasibility of CCSU-wide sports; building intra-SU community in high school grades, especially focused on social, emotional and cultural opportunities (such as prom or field trips); cross-campus enrollment in language classes, AP courses and other low-density opportunities; exploring and recommending changes to collective bargaining agreements to enable cross-campus residency for teachers; exploring changes in transportation to enable the above goals.
“Except for a little queasiness about the CCEA, I like the things on Rory’s list,” said CCSU Superintendent Mark Tucker.
The board also requested that the administration looks into the feasibility of intra-SU choice (students choosing which high school they want to go to within the SU, without changing school finance calculations) in light of the current language of Act 129, the 2012 high school choice act, which Tucker said was already on his own list to look into.
“I think slow is good on this,” said Board Member Michael Taub. “Because if you rush in and are really too aggressive and too quick, people could get defensive and it could really slow the process.”
Tucker also told the board that he and CCSU Finance and Operations Manager Michael Concessi have found nothing but additional costs to residents — up to around $800,000 in additional funds to be raised per year — if the Cabot high school were to be closed, as some in the town seem to desire.
COVID-19 Mitigation Policy
In a unanimous decision, the board ratified the SU’s policy on COVID-19 mitigation, formally adopted and recommended to them by the SU board earlier that evening. The policy partially delegates planning to the superintendent and establishes universal masking for all students and staff when indoors until at least Oct. 4, the Caledonian previously reported.
“I’m really concerned about everything you read about the delta variant and how it’s affecting schools,” said Taub. “Fortunately, Cabot doesn’t have a lot of cases yet, but it’ll be here soon. I think this is a great policy, I’m certainly in favor of it, my opinion is that it doesn’t go far enough. I personally would like to see a vaccine requirement and testing.”
“This is one of the situations where circumstances can change very, very quickly,” Taub said to Tucker. “I would just encourage you to take any and all extraordinary measures to keep the students and staff safe and the schools open, and to use your authority to err on the side of caution.”
Tucker replied with appreciation for the board’s support, noting that if the state comes out with guidance on mandating vaccines for staff, he will have no problem coming to them and saying it is time to do so.
Cabot Principal Rebecca Tatistcheff noted that last year, when outbreaks were prevalent, students and staff wore masks even while outside. Not needing them outdoors this year, she said, is a real and welcome shift.
Tucker added that student screenings are not going to be as restrictive as they were last year: students will be asked how they’re feeling, but there will not be universal temperature checks. Parents are asked to help support the school with self-screenings at home.
Transgender and Gender Nonconforming Students Policy
The Cabot board also unanimously voted to adopt Policy C28 on transgender and gender-nonconforming students.
“There’s something I think was lost on the larger audience in the discussion at the SU board level [on this],” said Tucker. “We are required by statute to do everything that that policy says.”
Tucker explained that, according to the Vermont School Boards Association (VSBA), who wrote the model policy and many others, best practice is to have a policy in place at each school acknowledging what the statute says.
“Everything in this policy, we are already doing without any school board telling us to do it because: a.) we are legally required but; b.) and even more importantly, its the right thing to be doing for these kids,” Tucker said. “So adopt it, don’t adopt it, we’re still going to follow the policy because, otherwise, we’re going to end up with a due process or a civil rights case with the U.S. Department of Education for failure to protect our transgender students as federal statute requires.”
Other Board Business
The Cabot School Board also tackled a variety of other topics, reports and issues in their meeting, including proficiency-based grading and its translation into more typical grading schemes, and a tuition waiver request from a Cabot School teacher, which was denied.
Tatistcheff told the board that a reboot of the school’s Parent-Teacher Organization (PTO) kicked off with an initial meeting held on Aug. 20. She also told the board that they should work to help the community, especially those without children, feel connected to the school.
Tucker told the board that he is working on a report of where ESSER [Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief] funds have been spent so far, noting that the incident of school pipes getting clogged with a Clifford stuffed animal took about $7,000 of those funds. The funds are supporting a new after-school program at Cabot and the administration is looking for other funding sources to keep it going long-term.
Tucker told the board that the funding was not distributed across the SU based on school enrollment, rather based on need.
“I feel very comfortable that we’re meeting the needs of the schools with that money,” he said.
