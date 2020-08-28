CCSU Billing Dispute Saves Taxpayers $80K+

Mark Tucker, superintendent of schools for the Caledonia Central Supervisory Union, was not willing to spend taxpayer money for services not provided by a mental health agency. He continued to work on the issue with a bill he disputed from Washington County Mental Health Services and the issue was resolved recently, saving the CCSU member districts more than $80,000. "There is nothing to negotiate," he said earlier in the billing dispute. (File Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)

DANVILLE — A billing dispute between the Caledonia Central Supervisory Union and the Washington County Mental Health Services (WCMHS) over whether the district had to pay for student services contracted for – but not delivered – during the school shut down caused by the pandemic has been resolved, saving taxpayers more than $80,000.

Tucker told members of the Cabot School Board last week about the resolution of the billing dispute, and credited Director of Student Services Sabrina Brown with reeling in the significant savings in the recently struck settlement with WCMHS.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments