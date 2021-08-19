The Caledonia Central Supervisory Union (CCSU) will host a series of board meetings next week in order to give weight to the SU’s policy requiring mask use during the coming school year — the first student day of which will be Thursday, Aug. 26.
“We are going to enforce it, we need to enforce it,” said CCSU Superintendent Mark Tucker during the Peacham school board meeting on Wednesday evening. “It’s a safety thing, despite what some of our community members are saying about it.”
Tucker detailed the SU’s masking policy in a newsletter on Aug. 5 and further expanded upon it at CCSU’s regular board meeting on Monday evening, saying that masks will likely be required until conditions change, the Caledonian previously reported.
However, Vermont superintendents received further guidance from the Agency of Education [AOE] on policy enforcement on Wednesday. The memorandum, written by Secretary Daniel French, explains that districts should get authority from their boards to enforce their masking policies.
Tucker said in an email on Thursday that he has double-checked that information with CCSU’s legal counsel.
“The [AOE’s] recommended process fits in nicely with our current process for approving policies in the SU and the districts,” Tucker said. “Recommended policies can be approved by the SU Board with a recommendation that each district board adopts the policy as written. Then, each district takes it up on its own; they may adopt it as recommended, make adjustments or reject it outright.”
The mask enforcement policy will go before the overarching SU board at a special meeting scheduled for Monday, Aug. 23, at 5:15 p.m., to be held in person at Cabot School and on Zoom.
“The timing is not great,” Tucker said. “But, in consultation with the district board chairs, we may try to push this through in the days immediately following Monday’s special CCSU board meeting, assuming the CCSU board passes a policy.”
CCSU oversees five district boards that oversee seven schools — Waterford, Barnet, Peacham, Danville, Walden, Cabot and Twinfield schools.
On Wednesday evening, Peacham school board members discussed their feelings on masking — all five of them agreeing it was necessary. However, they held off on adopting a policy until the SU board has spoken.
“For me, it’s a no-brainer: we follow the science,” said board member Alex MacLean. “I think all the kids should absolutely wear masks; I can’t believe it’s even a discussion, frankly.”
“I would also just like to add, as a mom of a little one: she doesn’t care,” said MacLean. “We have a 15-minute car ride home and [last year] she would still be wearing her mask [during it]. I’d say ‘you can take that off,’ and she’d say ‘I’m fine.’ Adults make such a bigger deal of it.”
Other board members and Peacham Principal Sam McLeod agreed.
McLeod detailed the measures in place at the PreK-6 school for mask breaks and mask changes.
Every thirty minutes, students are taken outside for a mask break, and, every hour, windows are opened for room ventilation, even in winter. Kids and staff spend as much time outside as possible, including during lunch.
Hundreds of masks are kept on hand for each class in case they get wet or need to be changed, which McLeod says does happen, especially with younger children.
“We’re not asking kids to sit here for eight hours straight with masks on,” said board chair Mark Clough. “My feeling is, I think we need masks in the school. It’s the right thing and the science is there.”
Last year, CCSU schools only had one confirmed case of COVID-19 transmission.
Other Peacham School Business
School board members also heard reports on and tackled a variety of other topics at their meeting, including the school’s FY20 audit, a presentation of spring student testing results and a presentation from a group lobbying for more equitable weighting in state education finance.
McLeod told board members that the school will have a greater focus on building student voice and input this year as well as increased opportunities for project-based learning. He also reported that, over the summer, the school community completed the construction of an outdoor clay oven for pizza and bread, which the school hopes to utilize once a week.
Michael Concessi, CCSU finance and operations director, delivered good news to the board, explaining that the final results of the FY20 audit and preliminary results for FY21 show that an expected budgetary deficit came lower than anticipated.
Tucker told the board that ESSER [Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief] funds have been a “godsend” for the district, allowing for increased professional development opportunities as well as a successful summer program that would have been otherwise impossible. He added that the SU is aspiring to use some of the third round of ESSER funding to lower the cost of afterschool programs for parents.
“That’s an equity issue for some of our families,” he said.
At Peacham, which has the cost of afterschool programs partially subsidized by the town, parents pay six dollars per child per day.
At the end of their meeting, the board decided to join the Coalition for Vermont Student Equity, a group of school boards and school board members lobbying for the implementation of the state legislature’s weighting study. Out of gratitude to the group, who successfully eliminated the excess spending threshold penalty for FY22 and FY23, saving Peacham residents thousands of dollars, the board also voted to donate $500 to the coalition’s efforts.
