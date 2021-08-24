The Caledonia Central Supervisory Union (CCSU) board unanimously voted to approve the SU’s COVID mitigation policy and recommend it to its district boards (Danville, Peacham, Caledonia Cooperative (Barnet, Walden, Waterford), Cabot, Twinfield) on Monday evening in a joint virtual and in-person special meeting held at Cabot School.
The policy reinforces procedures announced by Superintendent Mark Tucker in a newsletter sent to the SU community on Aug. 5: masks required indoors for all staff, students and visitors. A procedure for medical exemptions to the masking policy is in place for those who need it, the Caledonian previously reported.
“I understand that there are people who are going to be disappointed to hear that there will be, at least to start the year, a longer period of mask requirement than may be desired,” said CCSU board member Rory Thibault of Cabot. “But, at the same time, I have been contacted by multiple families that said they would be uncomfortable sending their children without the presence of masks based upon the proliferation of delta variant in Vermont and the larger case numbers that we see now.”
“That said, we’re in a pattern of having to pick a meaningful mitigation strategy and I support this approach,” Thibault added. “I think it’s also important that the board have some ownership and not leave this sole discretion of the administration.”
The written policy, now in force and to be taken up by district boards at their regular September meetings, partially delegates planning for the districts’ COVID-19 mitigation measures, including masking requirements, to Tucker. It also establishes minimum standards, including universal masking for all staff and students when indoors until at least Oct. 4.
In contrast to what was the case in many CCSU schools for at least part of last year, all instruction will be in-person, five days a week, and masks will not be required outdoors.
Michael Taub of Cabot asked Tucker if the policy went far enough, mentioning the possibility of a vaccination requirement for staff. Tucker said that the Secretary of the AOE has cautioned superintendents “not to get out over the tips of our skis” on that issue yet, but that the CCSU COVID policy gives Tucker enough authority to “adopt appropriate practices and procedures” as needed.
“My number one priority is: keep the schools open and keep our kids safe,” said Tucker. “The commentary out in the internet-sphere about ‘y’know, kids aren’t harmed by COVID-19,’ … I’ve read enough stories in the last couple weeks about 13-year-old kids being in the ICU for 36 days with COVID. […] We have students from this past school year that contracted COVID and I wish I could put them in front of some of these community members because that would straighten them out about this idea that this doesn’t hurt kids. We have kids that are still suffering from their exposure to COVID last winter.”
Tucker told the board that he and the SU’s COVID-19 coordinator, Molly Brock, are still looking into ways to determine the portion of children vaccinated within the schools. Guidelines released by the AOE and Department of Health earlier this month recommend that schools require universal masking until the vaccination rate among students currently eligible reaches 80 percent, the Caledonian previously reported.
However, as Tucker and board members noted, the 80 percent would be a moving target as students turn 12 and become eligible for the vaccine. In addition, Tucker does not have a lot of confidence they could get a complete and honest response about child vaccination rates from families — but said the schools will attempt to do so if they can come up with a realistic approach.
“The main point is to get kids back in school, get the staff and students back to school wearing masks,” he said. “I tend to be an optimist, and I’m hoping that once we come back and things settle down that people will appreciate what we’re trying to do to keep the schools open.”
The COVID mitigation policy was also approved by the Cabot school board, who met on Monday evening following the special CCSU meeting.
