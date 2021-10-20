The Caledonia Central Supervisory Union board unanimously authorized Superintendent Mark Tucker to sign a memorandum of understanding regarding COVID-19 vaccination with the SU’s three educators associations on Monday, Oct. 18, during their regular board meeting.
The document, expected to be voted on by the associations soon, would require employees of CCSU (including those at Danville, Waterford, Barnet, Peacham, Walden, Cabot and Twinfield Schools) to either get vaccinated against COVID-19 or agree to periodic testing.
“This is truly a collaborative effort between myself and the associations,” Tucker told the board, emphasizing that employees would be able to choose what they would like to do. “We are not going to force anybody to be vaccinated.”
The memorandum of understanding allows full-time employees up to three days of administrative medical leave — not from their regular leave balances — to receive and recover from each CDC-recommended dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, including booster shots. Paid leave for part-time employees will be prorated accordingly.
“We did that this past spring [anyway],” said Tucker. “This is just putting that in writing to guarantee it.”
All employees required to quarantine due to work-related exposure to COVID-19 will also receive paid administrative leave for up to 7 calendar days.
Unvaccinated employees — or those who decline to show proof of vaccination (which would be kept secure and confidential) — will be required to adhere to public safety requirements including asymptomatic/screening testing as required by available testing protocols and District practices, paid for by the Employer.
“The language in this says that employees have to agree to do one or the other,” said Tucker. “If they refuse [both], that falls into progressive discipline.”
The agreement says that such discipline can include termination of employment — a clause Tucker said he had added but was “quite fine” with the Caledonia Cooperative Education Association (CCEA).
Tucker said that the associations (which include CCEA, the Cabot Education Association and the Twinfield Education Association) sent the memorandum to their membership at the end of last week and he expected a vote by the associations to occur perhaps by the end of this week.
“If they do not support it, we will consider suggested changes,” Tucker said in an email on Tuesday afternoon. The MOU is similar to those seen across the state of Vermont and supported by the Vermont-NEA (National Education Association).
In addition, Tucker has noted in previous meetings that the same vaccine-or-test requirement may be coming down from federal and state authorities in the near future.
“I appreciate that [the MOU is] collaborative and that the members of the union get this from the union; it doesn’t come down as an edict from the superintendent,” said CCSU board member Clayton Cargill of Danville. “This is a communication from people that work together to work together, and that is great.”
“The Parties acknowledge and agree that the COVID-19 pandemic has necessitated the implementation of specific safety measures to minimize the health risks associated with COVID- 19 infection for all students, staff, and their families while also providing equitable access to education for students,” notes the memorandum of understanding. “The Parties further acknowledge and agree that mandatory masking and vaccinations for all staff and eligible students (and testing for exempt employees and students) are critically important to maintaining health and safety in our schools and in the communities beyond; and are not covered by the current CBA [Collective Bargaining Agreement].”
Other Board Business
Most of the rest of the board’s business revolved around the ongoing pandemic as well, including an update on the forthcoming Test-To-Stay program.
“I’ve been up to my ears getting our testing protocols going at the schools,” said Tucker.
CCSU school employees (who opted-in) and students (whose parents opted-in) have been participating in weekly surveillance testing for the past month.
“We’ve only had one real positive case to date [from the surveillance testing] and we’re not hearing of a lot of problems [with the testing] at individual schools,” Tucker said. “We test on Tuesday and people usually wake up Thursday morning to test results.”
Tucker and his staff are hard at work looking to implement a Test-To-Stay protocol — outlined by the state — which would allow staff or students identified as a “close contact” to stay in school for their quarantine period as long as they participate in daily testing. According to Tucker, not one of the numerous close contacts at the SU’s seven schools has contracted COVID this school year.
“Some grades in some schools have already been out more than once this year [due to the current policies with regards to close contacts],” he said. “It’s difficult on families.”
Tucker said that Test-To-Stay will be implemented “at least another two or three weeks down the road.”
“I think most families will opt-in to it,” he told the board. “But we’re not forcing testing on any [students]: if they don’t want to participate, that’s okay.”
Tucker noted that since the state is no longer helping schools with contact tracing, it has turned into a “weekend project” for school principals at various times.
The board also heard over fifteen minutes of public comment from Amy Hornblas and Alison Despathy regarding mitigation efforts in use related to COVID-19, the Caledonian previously reported.
Non-pandemic board business included a presentation on Vermont School Boards Association (VSBA) resolutions by Mark Clough, CCSU board member from Peacham and a member of the VSBA board. Clough noted that creating and/or supporting resolutions on topics that would make education better across the state could be a next step in CCSU’s “maturation as a Supervisory Union around common goals and wider issues.”
Resolutions include topics such as the Agency of Education’s new finance system and the ongoing pupil weighting study.
“These things are all about teaching and learning and school operations … I look forward to being able to spend some time on these topics, hopefully soon,” said Tucker, who said he would be happy to pull together materials related to the resolutions in question for future agenda items.
Tucker also noted to the board that he has reinstated CCSU’s data manager position, which remained unfilled for several years. The data manager will work on issues related to the student census and accounting.
