One-third of Caledonia Central Supervisory Union’s 45-minute board meeting on Monday, Oct. 18, was dedicated to public input from two concerned community members: Amy Hornblas, a self-described citizen scientist, Cabot resident and a former health educator in numerous local schools, and Alison Despathy, a Danville parent who has taught in the Vermont State College system and had a clinical nutrition practice in St. Johnsbury for over 20 years.
Despathy was also an organizer of an anti-vaccine mandate protest earlier this year at Northern Vermont Regional Hospital; her letter to the editor regarding the event garnered rebuttal from Dr. Michael Rousse, Chief Medical Officer at NVRH.
While CCSU board (which oversees Danville, Waterford, Barnet, Peacham, Walden, Cabot and Twinfield Schools) chair Patrick Healy opened the public comment section of the meeting by stating that anyone could have two minutes to talk about something they wanted the board to hear, Hornblas was allowed seven-and-a-half minutes of dialogue and Despathy was allowed 10 minutes, despite some objection in the Zoom chat from board member Lynette Farnham who noted “these two speakers have used 12+ minutes of public comment time. Are there others who are here to speak? I’m concerned about time.”
According to state statute 1 V.S.A. § 312, “public comment shall be subject to reasonable rules established by the chairperson” and order should be maintained.
“It is unfortunate that a couple of self-described citizen scientists have attempted to monopolize the supply of oxygen at our board meetings,” wrote Tucker in an email on Tuesday afternoon. “Their message continues to be conspiratorial in nature and unscientific at best.”
“Our public commenters are entitled to their opinions and are free to express them, but we will continue to follow the professional advice of our health experts, including the CDC, Vermont Department of Health, American Academy of Pediatrics and countless local and regional medical practitioners who support our practices aimed at keeping our kids safe,” Tucker added.
Hornblas has given comments at a number of SU and district board meetings, including a Danville school board meeting on Oct. 5 which saw an hour of public comment regarding mask use, the Caledonian previously reported. That hour included both parental concerns regarding various COVID-19 mitigation policies — some detailed by the state — as well as gratitude from some parents to board members and school administration for requiring masks and keeping their children safe.
Hornblas’ comments and questions for the board revolved around her fears that teachers are not being trained on proper masking procedures or caring enough regarding the health of students.
“Amy: you are making presumptions about how the schools operate,” replied Tucker. “You have no basis for these presumptions.”
Rory Thibault, CCSU board member and Cabot board chair, engaged with Hornblas regarding another school health issue, which has resulted in signs in the Twinfield Union School library where the board meeting was held: peanuts.
“We have kids in school who are allergic to peanuts,” he said. “So, we don’t bring nuts to school, right?”
Hornblas agreed.
“So if we have some kids who are particularly sensitive or immunocompromised, is it okay to then just expose them to kids with masks off — as in they’re just throwing peanuts around?” Thibault said. “Is it fair to those children who have additional needs or is it fair to have a reasonable mitigation measure such as a mask?”
Hornblas broke in, saying that the board should be weighing the costs and benefits of that decision. She then attempted to advise the SU board that they should open a mask-free classroom in one of their schools for students whose parents — and teachers “who are quitting by the dozen” — who would prefer that.
“That’s not happening,” said Tucker. “You’re making stuff up. I have not had a teacher quit this year because of masking. […] And any parent that wants to come forward and ask for a medical exemption can do so.”
Despathy, who spoke maskless due to an approved mask exemption — Tucker did not ask to see her paperwork — then spoke, telling the board that they were accountable for asking people to experiment on themselves.
Earlier in the meeting, the board unanimously authorized Tucker to sign a memorandum of understanding with the SU’s three education associations that will require staff to show proof of vaccination or participate in weekly testing. The MOU was drafted collaboratively with all parties and Tucker expects the associations to vote on it later this week, after input from their membership.
No vaccine requirement or testing requirement for students has been proposed by Tucker or any of CCSU’s school boards. In fact, Tucker has stated multiple times that any student vaccine requirement, if one ever comes into play, will not be coming as a directive from the SU administration.
Despathy then asked about something she had heard: if there was going to be a “panel” assessing requests for mask or vaccine exemptions due to religious or medical reasons. Tucker told her that no such panel existed.
“If you bring documentation [that indicates a medical exemption or sincerely-held religious beliefs] into the school nurse, it will be looked at and it will probably be accepted,” said Tucker. “And that’s not news.”
“The control of this is entirely in the hands of parents,” he added. “If you don’t want to vaccinate your kids, you do not have to do that.”
Despathy then expressed a fear that her child would be discriminated against if vaccinated children were, one day, allowed to remove their masks but unvaccinated children were not.
“I really can’t respond to fanciful worries about something that hasn’t happened,” said Tucker. “Nobody has ever come to me and presented any situation or case where they were discriminated against because of their beliefs around this.”
“We require masks because that’s what the public health experts have told us is in the best interest of all of the school children,” he said.
Despathy then made her last few comments, telling the board that the PCR test is going to be discontinued because it isn’t a good test and that some of the tests can cause lymphoma.
“Feel free to check it out,” she said.
According to Reuters’ fact-checking unit, created in February 2020 in partnership with Facebook, both of Despathy’s claims are untrue.
The CDC has, in fact, withdrawn a request for Emergency Use Authorization for the PCR tests, but it is because the agency is advising the adoption of new tests that can check patients for both SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) and Influenza viruses. The PCR test, in current use, works — and does not show positive COVID-19 results for those with the flu — but the CDC would prefer a multi-use test be adopted to save time and resources.
While ethylene oxide (which can, yes, cause cancer) is used to sterilize medical equipment including nasal swabs, the process is tightly regulated by international standards and a major part of the process ensures that the oxide’s residue is removed from the product. In the U.S., 50 percent of medical devices are said to be sterilized this way.
Following the fifteen minutes of dialogue between Hornblas, Despathy, the board and Tucker, all participants thanked each other for their time and the meeting adjourned.
