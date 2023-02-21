CCSU Eyes Potential Suit Against Monsanto

The Caledonia Central Supervisory Union Board voted this week to recommend that its member districts join a potential lawsuit against chemical giant Monsanto over PCB contamination.
The board - composed of representatives from member schools districts in Danville, Peacham, Cabot, Twinfield and Caledonia Cooperative (Barnet, Waterford and Walden) - approved a recommendation that the districts impacted by PCBs and facing potential testing, mitigation and remediation costs join the suit that could see many school districts from across the state as plaintiffs.
The board heard from the SU’s attorney Pietro Lynn, of the Burlington-based firm Lynn, Lynn, Blackman & Manitsky, who explained the possible lawsuit and his outreach to Vermont’s schools about coming on board as plaintiffs.
“We in Vermont are probably at the front of the movement nationally to deal with PCBs in school buildings,” explained Lynn, whose firm represents upward of 90% of the school districts in the state. “I think that there is largely a consensus that PCBs are bad and that to the extent that they are floating around in the environment in which our students and our staff are operating from 7 in the morning until 3 or 4 in the afternoon that it would be good to try and eliminate them and engage in mitigation efforts.”
“Part of that is it is going to be incredibly expensive to do that work,” added Lynn.
The potential lawsuit would involve Lynn’s firm and national firms that specialize in this type of suit. The firms would work on contingency, which means they would take a 1/3 share of any award and their expenses would be covered by the award. There would be no cost to the supervisory union or districts, aside from the time that might be incurred by the SU to produce what limited documents are available and to participate in depositions.
Lynn said he has been having similar conversations with superintendents from around the state and he is expecting that 20 or perhaps even 25 school districts would sign on by the end of next month.
PCBs in schools have been making headlines across Vermont for several years. In 2021 Vermont passed a law requiring all schools built or renovated before 1980 to test their indoor air for PCBs. That testing has begun and is expected to be completed by 2025. Schools that are found to have PCBs above certain levels would be required to make fixes to mitigate or remediate the presence of the PCBs, which were common in a variety of building materials.
The Burlington School District and two former educators filed separate suits against Monsanto in December. Burlington High School was shuttered in the fall of 2020 after airborne PCBs were discovered. The school eventually moved into a former Macy’s department store, where it continues to operate. The community passed a $165 million bond to demolish the existing school and construct a new one. That demolition, which was due to begin in January, was delayed when Monsanto moved to temporarily delay the work so it can conduct its own inspection of the school. Monsanto has also moved for the case by the district to be dismissed.
Lynn explained that Monsanto is the only company that manufactured and sold PCBs. “To the extent that you have PCBs in your school, and you do, and you want to do something about it – one avenue that is available is to bring a claim against Monsanto requesting that they compensate you for the cost of mitigation and testing to the extent that those are borne by you,” he said.
CCSU Superintendent Mark Tucker recommended that the SU board support the effort.
“I recommended to the board that we enter into this because it seemed like some work but no risk,” said Tucker, noting PCBs had already been discovered in Cabot School and Danville School. Twinfield was awaiting test results conducted by the state and Peacham was still due to be tested. The CCSD schools of Barnet, Waterford and Walden were not affected by PCBs.
“I think this is a good thing and would sign on,” said board member Mark Clough, a Peacham School Board representative. “Even us districts that aren’t involved would like to support the SU through this process so I believe Peacham would be in on this.”
Patrick Healy, of the Twinfield Board, wondered about the timeline and any potential costs for the SU or districts. Lynn explained that the suit would be filed in federal court and could take up to 3 years to resolve.
“These cases are hard-fought,” he said. “Monsanto doesn’t minimize its risk by rolling over and saying, ‘Oh yeah, let me pay you a lot of money.’”
“My reaction is I don’t know why you wouldn’t do it,” Lynn added. “I think as stewards of the public’s money it’s important to get this money back from a company that’s made billions of dollars selling this really dangerous product into the stream of commerce.”
Clayton Cargill, chair of the SU board as well as the Danville School Board, wondered if this was a decision for the SU board or the individual school boards. Lynn replied that ultimately the school districts, which own the impacted buildings, would be the plaintiffs, but the SU board should also support the effort, he added.
“For our part, in Danville, if you didn’t want to do it here we would immediately put this on the Danville agenda and pick it up right there because we would want to sign on to this,” said Cargill. “We will press anybody for money at this point in Danville. If we can find anybody that will pay us for anything we will sue them,” he joked.
