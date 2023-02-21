CCSU Eyes Potential Suit Against Monsanto
The Caledonia Central Supervisory Union Board voted this week to recommend that its member districts join a potential lawsuit against chemical giant Monsanto over PCB contamination.

The board - composed of representatives from member schools districts in Danville, Peacham, Cabot, Twinfield and Caledonia Cooperative (Barnet, Waterford and Walden) - approved a recommendation that the districts impacted by PCBs and facing potential testing, mitigation and remediation costs join the suit that could see many school districts from across the state as plaintiffs.

