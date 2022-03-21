CCSU Schools See Bump In COVID Cases Since Mask Shift

At least two Northeast Kingdom schools have seen a sudden rise in COVID-19 cases since shifting to an option mask policy.
In an alert to school staff and families, Caledonia Central Superintendent Mark Tucker said the rise in cases had been seen at Barnet and Cabot elementary schools and the potential a similar rise is developing at Walden.
“We have closely tracked case counts across CCSU all year and continue to do so. We have seen a concerning increase in the rate of infections in two schools since March 7th – Barnet and Cabot – and the beginning of a pattern at Walden School starting late last week,” said Tucker.
CCSU schools eliminated its mask requirement on March 7, as did most NEK schools, a week ahead of the announced statewide recommendation to make mask-wearing optional in schools. Mask wearing is optional and not monitored at CCSU schools.
Tucker said it appears the increase is connected with the change in masking but it’s difficult to say definitively.
“Has the decision to go mask-optional resulted in community spread within (some of) our schools? That would seem to be the case at Barnet and Cabot,” said Tucker.
In Barnet School there have been 82 total COVID cases this year, with 59 between the start of the school year and March 6 and 23 between March 7 and March 21. The last two weeks represent 28% of the school’s total cases this year. At Cabot School there 51 cases as of March 6 and an additional 17 in the last two weeks. Walden, where there have been 35 total cases, experienced 6 of them within recent days.
“It is unclear to what extent these numbers are coincidental since the State long ago abandoned its contact tracing practices; in other words, we can’t prove or disprove in-school transmission to any degree of certainty. But the increase in cases is concerning, regardless of why, and overall I think this points to the fact that we are not out of the woods yet when it comes to COVID-19 and its effect on our schools,” said Tucker, who noted that when he announced the policy change on March 3 he received a limited response from those both supporting and questioning the move.
Tucker said there are no plans at this point to reinstate a mask requirement “unless things really ‘go south’ and the Agency [of Education] reinstates its indoor mask recommendation.”
Over the last month, state officials have shifted COVID guidance and eased recommendations as cases have dropped from the Omicron peak and in anticipation of responding to COVID more like the flu. During statewide media conferences, Agency of Education Secretary Dan French has said schools have carried a large burden managing COVID policies and not been able to focus on the task of educating.
“If you are concerned about exposure to COVID-19 at school, you are welcome to wear a mask indoors,” said Tucker. “So far, the concerns I expressed in early March about the treatment of peers and colleagues who are making conflicting choices about mask-wearing have not come true. Please continue to keep your students home if they are symptomatic for COVID-19, and reach out to your school if you need test kits to use at home. Obviously, stay home if you are positive for COVID-19.”
Ted Fisher, of the Vermont Agency of Education, said AOE had wound down its weekly reporting of the number of cases within schools a couple of months ago and it was not immediately clear if the experience in CCSU is indicative of statewide trends.
Tucker told families that CCSU continues to have at-home test kits available for students and will make them available until supplies from the state-run out.
NEK Cases
According to the Health Department, there were 32 confirmed cases tested by the state and its partners on Friday, 19 on Saturday and 17 on Sunday. The 7-day average in the NEK has increased to 24.7 cases per day up from 13.1 cases on March 7 which was the lowest average since Sept. 10.
