The seven schools within the Caledonia Central Supervisory Union (CCSU) — Danville, Cabot, Twinfield, Waterford, Barnet, Peacham and Walden — will be requiring masks to start the school year.
On Thursday, superintendent Mark Tucker sent an email out to the CCSU community outlining the protocol for the upcoming return to school.
“As I start to write this, I was hoping that this would be the first message to the community in a long time that didn’t have to reference COVID-19,” he wrote. “Unfortunately, the virus appears to have other plans.”
Tucker informed the community that CCSU schools and the SU’s central office will be following recommendations made by the state of Vermont and will continue to follow them as they evolve. He then outlined specific guidance in line with the Vermont Department of Health and Agency of Education’s most recent COVID-19 advisory memorandum, published on Wednesday, August 4.
In a “Frequently Asked Questions” section at the end of the newsletter, Tucker addressed head-on an issue raised at Tuesday’s media briefing: the advisory memorandum is a recommendation, not a mandate. So why is CCSU following it?
“In short, science is telling the experts in the State that these are reasonable measures — in light of Vermont’s overall high level of vaccination — to be able to open our schools in August and operate a more normal learning environment,” wrote Tucker. “I am not aware of a single public school district that would put themselves in a position of eschewing the guidance of doctors and public health officials state-wide.”
In contrast to last year, there will be no remote learning nor social distancing required at CCSU schools.
For the first 10 instructional days of the school year, CCSU schools will require all students and staff to wear masks when indoors while the districts figure out how to calculate the percentage of currently eligible students who have been fully vaccinated. Tucker is not yet sure how vaccination rates will be monitored.
Following that period of time, masks will be required indoors for all students younger than 12, who are not eligible to be vaccinated. They will also be required for those 12 and up until 80 percent of those eligible are fully vaccinated.
Masks will be required by all passengers on buses, per federal regulation. They will not be required outdoors.
Tucker noted that parents or children who do not wish to wear a mask will not be allowed inside the school building and there will be no remote learning option. School schedules will revert back to a five-day, full-day model.
“A distancing restriction would have left us in the same place that we were in at the end of the last school year — unable to offer full in-person instruction in our high schools and some of our middle schools,” he wrote. “The mask mandate is a reasonable counteractive to the elimination of a distancing guideline. We will have our staff and students together in ‘normal’ classroom configurations but have some assurance that we are limiting the risk of virus transmission between infected and uninfected persons.”
Tucker indicated that CCSU will be again participating in the state’s voluntary surveillance testing program and will be holding vaccination clinics. Both initiatives are optional and will require caregiver consent for students under the age of 18.
