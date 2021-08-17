Unless conditions change, schools within the Caledonia Central Supervisory Union (CCSU) — Waterford, Barnet, Peacham, Danville, Walden, Cabot and Twinfield — will be requiring masks indoors far past the first 10 days of the school year.
“I want to signal right now, at this point in time, unless there’s a sudden reversal of the COVID trends in Vermont, that we’re probably looking at mask requirements indoors for the coming year,” Superintendent Mark Tucker said on Monday evening at the CCSU board meeting, held at Peacham School and on Zoom.
Guidelines released by the Agency of Education and Department of Health earlier this month suggest schools should require masking for the first 10 instructional days of school and until the vaccination rate among students currently eligible reaches 80 percent. Then, the guidelines say that masks should no longer be required for all those eligible for vaccination.
“To be perfectly honest, I don’t know how we’re going to determine that [80 percent] number,” said Tucker, “I’ve been talking to Molly Brock, our COVID coordinator, about that and it seems like a moving target because as the year goes on we’re going to have kids who were not eligible become eligible [as they reach age 12] and we’re going to be constantly checking our lists … I’m not holding out a lot of hope that we’re going to reach an 80 percent threshold in any of our schools.”
Tucker noted that the figures on the Department of Health’s website on Monday showed that 23 percent of the current COVID-19 cases in Vermont were in children under the age of 13.
“That’s concerning,” he said. “I know there’s sentiment out there for and against masks in schools […] but, as I tell the board consistently, we follow the recommendations of the Vermont Department of Health and Agency of Education.”
Tucker told the SU board that it is clear in education statute that school districts have the authority to make decisions of this type, referencing 16 V.S.A. § 834, which states that each school district owes its students a “duty of ordinary care to prevent the students from being exposed to unreasonable risk, from which it is foreseeable that injury is likely to occur.”
“If you obviously fail to do that then the school district can be held liable for failing to meet the measure of duty of care,” said Tucker. “What that means as a practical matter to me […], and I think should be concerning to the boards, is that if we were to just ignore the recommendations from the Department of Health and Agency of Education, any and every parent that felt aggrieved by that decision would have an open door to file suit against the SU and the district. And that’s not a position that I think any of us want to be in.”
“I think it’s reasonable to argue that the potential of students contracting COVID in a school building is real,” Tucker said. “I can’t quantify it, but there’s a real possibility and if we had a case of a student contracting COVID who got really sick I think the parents would have a good argument to make and, let me restate that…I don’t just think that, but our attorney, our counsel has said that.”
Tucker noted that 65 to 75 percent of the students in CCSU schools are currently not eligible for any vaccine and would have to continue to mask regardless of the rest of the school population. He added that he did not think vaccinated teachers would want to unmask in front of students who must wear masks because the teachers are modeling behaviors for kids.
“With all due respect to the Secretary and the Health Department, I think the suggestion that we could reconsider that requirement at the 80 percent threshold doesn’t meet the practicalities of actually being in the school and running the school,” Tucker said.
He added that a procedure will be put in place for mask exemptions for medical reasons, as was in place and utilized by about a half-dozen people last year. Tucker also said that he was not sure yet if there will be the same level of health screenings or check-ins on a daily basis that there were in schools last year, but that more guidance will be coming out before the end of the week.
Tucker’s comments were met by support from members of the CCSU board.
Amy Hornblas, former health educator at St. Johnsbury School, and Alison Despathy, of Danville, did speak at length on the topic of masks during public comment at the end of the meeting. Hornblas has spent more than a year conducting research on the adverse health effects of mask-wearing.
Both members of the public said that evidence shows wearing masks is more harmful to children than the possibility of contracting COVID-19 itself.
CCSU board chair Patrick Healy of Twinfield thanked Hornblas and Despathy for their comments and said he would take a look at the research and share Hornblas’ survey with his district board.
“But my issue, my personal issue [is that] I work at a cemetery and the worst thing I can do is the burial of a child,” Healy said. “And I really do not want to bury a child because of COVID.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.