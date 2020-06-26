DANVILLE — Caledonia Central Supervisory Union Superintendent Mark Tucker recently indicated the SU was in a legal struggle with Washington County Mental Health Services (WCMHS) over the payment of contracted services which were not delivered to students in recent months due to the Coronavirus pandemic.
He said the SU does not believe it should have to pay the bills for services which were not provided.
Tucker said attorneys were involved.
He told Danville’s board that the Washington County agency had “lawyer-ed up,” and so the SU responded in turn.
“The other correspondence I have is covered by attorney-client and I am not releasing it,” Tucker said when documents related to the dispute were requested by the newspaper.
Tucker said, “I can tell you this much — it states our position that of the other SU/SD’s (supervisory unions and school districts) who are impacted by the exact same issue.”
Tucker said, WCMHS “is not the only provider we are dealing with … we have three contracts with Green Mountain Behavioral Services.”
Tucker said CCSU has involved a lawyer in the billing with Green Mountain Behavioral Services, and said on Friday, “However, we have been in touch with them and Northeast Kingdom Human Services and have been promised revised billing for after May 12th.”
This week, Tucker said that there has been some improvement for the unpaid — unspecified sum — with the State of Vermont Agency of Education (AOE) saying they will pay the state’s portion for the reimburseable amount for the contracted services for roughly a 2-month period from when schools had to move to remote instruction in mid-March through May 12.
Efforts to obtain information on the statewide picture on this issue were not successful by Friday’s press time through the AOE.
“The State relented and agreed to pay full reimbursement for contracted services through May 12th,” Tucker said. “So we are making those payments to the mental health providers we work with. Still to be resolved is the level of payment for May 13th-end of the year.”
He said the district was notified on June 12 that “the State WILL fully reimburse us for contracted services up to May 12th, regardless of whether the students actually received the services. We are going to pay our contractors on that basis … we will only pay the portion of the contract that is reimbursable. I don’t have exact figures, as we are having to get revised bills.”
The state will reimburse 56 percent of “allowed costs,” said Tucker. “State reimbursement is based on the special ed reimbursement formula.”
“We are only going to pay for the hours of service that our students actually received,” Tucker said.
WCMHS Statement
Mary Moulton, executive director of Washington County Mental Health Services, said “the services provided have been in alignment with our contract. It is our intention and hope that we will be working toward a resolution that will be mutually beneficial with our education partners.”
She said there are “sticking points.”
“We especially look forward to having the opportunity to describe the work we have been doing to assist children and families through this period to reduce feelings of isolation and episodes of crisis,” she said.
Tucker maintains that students have not received the full amount of services the school pays for.
“We contracted for services for individual students at a cost that assumed all-day contact during school hours between the student and the designated agency (DA) employees,” Tucker said. “But with school dismissed, students are at home, and these students have not been receiving the number of contracted service hours they are entitled to receive under the terms of our contracts with our DA. The DA has continued to bill for the full cost of these services, despite everyone clearly understanding that the students are not receiving that level of service.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.