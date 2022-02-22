Caledonia Central Supervisory Union’s current Superintendent, Mark Tucker, has signed a new, two-year contract.
Tucker oversees five districts containing seven local schools: Danville, Barnet, Waterford, Peacham, Walden, Cabot and Twinfield Schools. He began in the role in July 2019 after two years as the former Washington Northeast Supervisory Union’s superintendent.
The contract — effective July 1 of this year through June 30, 2024 — was approved by unanimous vote of the CCSU board of directors during a special meeting held on Tuesday, Feb. 15.
“I am humbled by the faith expressed by the board in offering me this new contract,” Tucker said in a press release. “I look forward to living up to this through my service to CCSU for the next two years.”
His salary will be $142,000 for the first year of the new contract and $146,000 for the second year.
In a press release, CCSU board chair Patrick Healy highlighted the fact that the salary decision was unanimous.
”Personally, I believe this is 8-10% below comparable Superintendent salaries in Vermont,” said Healy, who also serves as chair of the Twinfield School board. “CCSU is a complex organization with five districts, six boards and six budgets totaling $43 million. This complexity will always make it challenging to find someone to lead CCSU.”
“[Tucker] has successfully merged two Supervisory Unions while, at the same time, tenaciously tackling our current pandemic situation,” Healy added. “Through it all, our kids remain his TOP priority.”
Clayton Cargill, CCSU board member from Danville, and Mark Clough, chair of the Peacham School board and a CCSU board member, also praised Tucker’s work as superintendent in the press release.
“[Tucker’s] advocacy for education has been evident at every level, from his testimony to the legislature on issues affecting the CCSU Districts down to his messaging to families,” Cargill said. “He has shown that he is well aware of the wide and varied challenges our teachers face on a day-to-day basis and has proven responsive, again and again, to our district’s needs.”
“Tucker has been leading the SU for three years and has performed in an exemplary fashion through his relationship with the teachers and school staff, his conservative fiscal stance, his creation of expectations of excellence for student learning and performance, his empathy and communication during the COVID-19 crisis, and his advocacy on statewide issues with the legislature,” Clough said. “The board is so pleased that [Tucker] has accepted a two-year contract with us.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.