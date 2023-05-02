CCV Launches Corrections Post-Secondary Education Initiative
In an effort to reduce Vermont’s recidivism rate and support workforce development, the Community College of Vermont (CCV) is partnering with the Vermont Department of Corrections to deliver the Corrections Post-Secondary Education Initiative (CPSEI).

Supported by a federal grant from the Department of Justice, the program provides tuition-free college courses to incarcerated Department of Corrections staff and Vermonters. The office of Sen. Bernie Sanders helped secure funding for the program as part of a $38 million package to support initiatives that strengthen Vermont communities.

