MONTPELIER — The Vermont State Colleges Board of Trustees’ Finance & Facilities Committee voted to recommend to the full board a program the Community College of Vermont (CCV) will operate using $4.5 million in federal grant funding to offer education within the state correctional facilities.
According to information provided for the committee meeting, the grant will fund the program for three years, benefiting some 150 personnel with the corrections department in Vermont and as many as 600 incarcerated people.
The U.S. Department of Justice is the sponsoring government entity for the grant.
Trustee David Silverman, chair of the committee, spoke to the grant, which will support educational opportunities at Vermont’s six correctional institutions.
CCV President Joyce Judy said, “We’re pretty excited about this and we hope to start implementing as soon as the board approves it in September.
“It’s good news all the way around,” said Judy, “We’re pretty excited to get started and the Department of Corrections is excited, as well.”
Judy said the program works closely with the Community High School of Vermont, which helps inmates in Vermont to earn high school diplomas, saying the program is a feeder for enrollment at the community college level. “We work really closely with the Department of Corrections and their programs and services … meeting anyone who is in corrections where they are to help them build skills.”
In the grant documents, it states, “This grant is related to Senator Sanders’ earmark awarded to CCV, supporting the expansion of the College’s corrections work.”
The request for the grant-funded program to be recommended was presented by Chief Financial and Operation Officer Sharron R. Scott, who outlined the proposed CCV Correctional Post-Secondary Education Initiative Grant Request.
The project was described in the committee’s packet as follows: “In 2016, Community College of Vermont (CCV) partnered with Vermont Department of Corrections (VDOC) to explore scope for collaboration. CCV and VDOC have a shared goal to provide VDOC’s staff and Vermont’s incarcerated population greater access to a college education. In 2017, CCV and VDOC launched a small pilot, offering 12 community college classes to over 100 students in Vermont’s Northern State Correctional Facility.”
“The Corrections Post-Secondary Education Initiative (CPSEI) project seeks to build on the lessons learned as a result of the CCV/VDOC pilot. CPSEI has two primary goals:
• expand access of post-secondary education to persons incarcerated in Vermont’s six correctional facilities;
• open access to college programs to VDOC personnel, with the goal of addressing employee recruitment and retention issues, meeting training needs, and forming pipelines for employee advancement.”
According to the materials for the meeting, “The proposed Corrections Post-Secondary Education Initiative project provides funding for CCV to assess VDOC needs and programmatic priorities; conduct targeted outreach and recruitment; provide personalized academic and financial aid advising; offer specialized, contracted courses that align with learners’ interests and unique needs; fund tuition and supplies for project participants; and deliver learning supports that support college persistence and successful course completion.”
“Additionally, the funding allows for the critically important and deliberate process of relationship-building necessary to identify the best programmatic options for these students and to address the barriers particular to each Vermont prison facility and DOC staff,” the materials continue. “The Corrections Post-Secondary Education Initiative is a 3-year project that will ultimately engage 150 VDOC personnel and 600 persons incarcerated in Vermont’s correctional facilities.”
Other Business
The committee also was presented with the Unaudited Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results for the VSCS and the Fiscal Year 2023 Early Budget Look by Scott.
She noted that at NVU, an enrollment decline of 10 percent had been predicted, “and they’re doing substantially better than that now,” and are about level with last year.
Other than the community colleges, the other institutions under the VSCS umbrella began classes on Monday, noted Scott during the committee meeting over Zoom on Monday afternoon.
“The team has worked very hard at all four of our institutions, and I’m really grateful to see that,” said Scott of the enrollment growth, about 5 percent across the system. “Where we’re seeing the biggest increase is at Northern Vermont University.” She said a drop last year in enrollment led to a prediction of a 10 percent decline. “They are seeing a better persistence pattern … they’re also seeing that the students who are depositing are actually enrolling.”
Scott reported to the committee that “FY2022 unaudited financial performance is expected to be stronger than both budget and quarter 3. Net revenues have an overall improvement to budget of $36.1 million and an improvement of $10.7 million to quarter 3.”
Scott told the committee that “System-wide, overall revenues are $27.8 million better than budget and student revenues (tuition, fees, room, and board) are $11.7 million or 10 percent better than budgeted … This correlates strongly with the institutional key performance indicators. Three of four institutions saw improved enrollment and housing participation, with enrollment up 11 percent system-wide and room occupancy up 20 percent compared to budget.”
Her report also noted, “Overall, unaudited FY2022 expenses are $8.3 million lower than budget.”
