MONTPELIER — The Vermont State Colleges Board of Trustees’ Finance & Facilities Committee voted to recommend to the full board a program the Community College of Vermont (CCV) will operate using $4.5 million in federal grant funding to offer education within the state correctional facilities.

According to information provided for the committee meeting, the grant will fund the program for three years, benefiting some 150 personnel with the corrections department in Vermont and as many as 600 incarcerated people.

