DERBY LINE, Vt., and STANSTEAD, Quebec — The U.S.-Canadian border is expected to remain closed at least another month, as the third wave of the novel coronavirus pandemic rages in parts of Canada.
Although there is no official word as yet, all signs indicate that the closure, put in place 13 months ago, will remain in effect after April 21. Warnings have been issued in the U.S. about travel to Canada, and even travel within parts of Canada is restricted.
The U.S. Center for Disease Control last week issued a warning that “travelers should avoid all travel to Canada.”
The CDC said the number of COVID-19 cases in Canada puts the country at “a very high level,” according to the CDC website.
“Because of the current situation in Canada even fully vaccinated travelers may be at risk for getting and spreading COVID-19 variants and should avoid all travel to Canada,” the CDC reports.
“If you must travel to Canada, get fully vaccinated before travel. All travelers should wear a mask, stay six feet from others, avoid crowds, and wash their hands.”
On Monday, Ontario closed its border with its neighboring provinces Quebec and Manitoba, with Quebec reciprocating.
The third wave of the pandemic has hit Ontario particularly hard, Canadian online news outlets have reported in recent weeks. Ontario borders with Michigan, which also has a spike in cases, according to news reports.
The shutdown of the U.S.-Canadian border means area residents accustomed to visiting family and friends or conducting some commerce across the border continue to be cut off from their neighbors.
The U.S.-Canadian border closed March 21, 2020, to all but essential travel for shipping, transportation and some essential jobs.
That includes the border on international Lake Memphremagog.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection issued a reminder on April 14 that pleasure boating across the border is not allowed. Border port check-in points on the lake are closed.
An international task force assembled by the Washington-based Wilson Center’s Canada Institute is expected to issue a report this month about how the border could be reopened.
In a discussion in March, task force members and other experts talked about the barriers to reopening the border and what it might take to allow it.
Canadians have been for the most part opposed to reopening the border with the U.S., task force member Jean Charest, the former Quebec premier said, according to the Canadian Press.
Charest said he was surprised by the extent of the feeling about Americans traveling to Canada. He attributed it to attitudes about former President Trump and said he hoped that the feeling would change over time with President Biden in office.
Alan Bersin, a former chief diplomatic officer of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, said that a multi-pronged strategy that is science-based would help identify high-risk and low-risk travelers, according to the Canadian Press.
Cross-border travelers might need to show that they had been vaccinated or have antibodies because they contracted COVID-19, Bersin suggested.
New York Rep. Brian Higgins who serves the Buffalo area wants the two countries to expand on those who qualify for essential travel, including those who have been vaccinated and promise to wear masks and social distance.
Canada remains behind the U.S. in vaccinating its citizens. Vermont Public Radio on Monday reported that more than half of Americans have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and has one of the highest vaccination rates in the world.
Canada fell behind the U.S. in vaccinations when the country did not receive the expected delivery of doses in January and February from overseas manufacturers. Less than a quarter of Canadians have received one dose.
On Saturday, Marc Garneau, Canada’s foreign affairs minister, said that Canada may expand the occupations that would qualify as essential so more workers could travel into the U.S., according to CIC News online.
Still, with Ontario shut down as tight as Vermont was in March and April of 2020 and fears about variants in the news, it’s going to be a challenge for both countries to figure out how to reopen the border.
