Essex County was one of 2 Vermont counties that was recently reclassified by the CDC’s new guidance to carry a recommendation that everyone, even the vaccinated, wear masks while inside with people from outside their household.
Essex County and Chittenden County both carry a “Substantial” transmission now, according to the CDC, but state officials say Vermont is really in a different position than other parts of the country because of the state’s high and increasing vaccination level.
Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine said he expected Essex County’s risk classification would be lowered by the CDC soon because there hasn’t been a new case there in several days. There have been 6 cases in the last 2 weeks in Essex County, with 1 case each on July 21, 22 and 23 and 3 additional cases on July 27.
“Essex and Chittenden [counties] appeared in the past few days on the CDC’s map as areas with substantial transmission levels,” said Levine. “This is a concern, but it is not surprising based on what we know about the Delta variant, and I would expect Essex County to be revised down soon because there has not been a case there in the last 4 days … Our overall state guidance for masking currently remains the same.”
During Tuesday’s media briefing, Gov. Phil Scott said one thing to keep in mind is that the CDC guidance is for the entire country and many states are having a much different experience in recent new case counts and vaccination rates than Vermont is experiencing, with only a handful of people hospitalized.
“We haven’t always followed the CDC guidelines. In fact we’ve been out ahead of them in a number of different instances and we’ve gone down our own path which has been quite successful for Vermont,” said Scott. “We need to take a step back and again reflect on how well we have done as a state … I just want to level the expectations and again highlight how well we have done.”
Caledonia County has recorded 3 new cases in the last 2 weeks and is considered by the CDC’s metrics to have low transmission risk.
Orleans County has recorded 24 new cases and is considered to have moderate transmission risk. The majority of those cases have come in the last few days, with 9 new cases on Friday, 1 on Saturday, 5 on Sunday and 1 on Monday.
“If you are not vaccinated but could be, you are leaving yourself without protection to an often serious illness that has actually killed 260 of our friends and loved ones and the risk does not stop there,” said Levine. “People who are not vaccinated are the biggest drivers of virus spread, which allows for more mutations like the Delta variant and drives increases in cases, hospitalizations and deaths.”
