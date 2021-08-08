CDC Recommends Residents Mask Up Indoors In Grafton And Coos Counties

As new COVID-19 cases begin to tick up in counties across the nation, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control is recommending that New Hampshire residents in Grafton and Coos counties mask up when indoors.
In a map published Thursday by The New York Times, Grafton and Coos counties were among most of the counties in New Hampshire where the CDC recommends wearing a mask inside public places, even for the vaccinated, based on the center’s latest assessment of the level of community transmission in each county.
The guidance is a reversal of the CDC’s guidance in May when the center recommended that unvaccinated people do not have to wear masks.
According to The New York Times story, “Nearly 2,800 counties across the United States are experiencing either ‘substantial’ or ‘high’ transmission rates … [and] the guidance reflects the recent surge of coronavirus cases in the country, fueled by the highly contagious Delta variant.”
The Times’ map shows virtually all counties in the nation colored with the mask recommendation for everyone regardless of vaccination status and very few counties with the color for masks recommended as optional for the vaccinated.
In recent weeks, some public health officials said that while only a small fraction of vaccinated people can be infected through what are called breakthrough infections (less than 1 percent), some can carry enough of a virus load to infect others.
Locally, cases in some towns have risen.
As of Friday, Littleton had six active cases.
Lisbon, Haverhill, Bethlehem, Whitefield, Stratford and Stewartstown had anywhere from one to four (the state suppressed an exact count when cases in a municipality are below five).
Lancaster had zero.
As of Friday, Berlin, which is driving the number of Coos cases, had 15.
Ben Gaetjens-Oleson, town manager for Lancaster and the town’s emergency management director, said he doesn’t know why Coos County is included in the CDC’s new indoor mask-wearing guidelines when many towns like Lancaster have zero cases and the current active cases are mostly clustered, with Berlin having just about all of the total.
“Our select board never chose to make a mask mandate in town and I doubt they would be willing to do so now,” he said Friday afternoon.
In public spaces beyond town property, though, Gaetjens-Oleson said in the last two or three weeks he has seen more people voluntarily wearing masks, which he chalks up to concern about the Delta variant, a highly contagious strain of COVID-19.
As for masks, he said maybe the route will be people following their own individual feelings and beliefs, to be run that way as opposed to mandates, which in New Hampshire didn’t come with any penalties or enforcement when they were in place, he said.
In Littleton, the school district will soon be presenting its reopening plan based on current COVID conditions and state and federal guidelines.
If the superintendent calls for a mask mandate, Littleton Health Officer Milton Bratz said he would support it as the town health officer.
“We are really in that in-between period,” he said. “Mitigation is really key for keeping this under control. It’s just human beings against this virus.”
Speaking as a citizen, Bratz said, “I’m always for advocating for mitigation. If there is a way to reduce the risk and it’s not overly inconvenient or painful, and certainly wearing a mask is not overly inconvenient or painful if this Delta variant really takes hold.”
Bratz won’t be asking for a mask mandate for Littleton.
Littleton Fire Rescue Chief Michael McQuillen would make that decision, and he did during the winter when cases were at their highest level and masks were required for town employees.
As for vaccination rates by towns, Lancaster is near the very top in northern New Hampshire, with 78.4 percent of residents fully vaccinated, according to figures from the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services.
Numbers for some towns might be off, but Gaetjens-Oleson said even if Lancaster’s published vaccination rate has errors, possibly from people living in Northumberland who might be counted in Lancaster because they have a post office box in Lancaster and get their mail there, the DHHS estimate for Lancaster is likely close to accurate.
“I do think that we really did a lot of work to get people vaccinated in town and throughout the region, but obviously most of the stuff that happened was in town and in-town people took advantage of it, between what we did with the fire and EMS department staff, as well as what the hospital’s done on top of working with the schools,” he said July 27, after the DHHS vaccination rate by town numbers were released. “A lot of that population is amongst them, and they live in Lancaster so that helps boost our numbers.”
Since the mass vaccination clinics ended, assistant Lancaster Fire Chief Ted Joubert is still on the job of making house visits to vaccinate those residents who can’t leave their homes, said Gaetjens-Oleson.
