We hope to see you at the following area events as part of your Independence Day celebration.

Saturday, July 2

Circus Smirkus (2022 Big Top Tour), The Circus Barn, Greensboro, Vt., 1 & 6 p.m., www.smirkus.org/about-big-top-tour/

Eurydice (contemporary theater), Weathervane Theatre, Whitefield, N.H., 2 & 7:30 p.m., www.weathervanenh.org

Riverside Speedway (auto racing), Riverside Speedway & Adventure Park, Groveton, N.H., riversidegroveton.com

Burke Mountain Independence Day Celebration, fireworks and more, 5-9:30 p.m. www.skiburke.com

Island Pond Independence Day Celebration, 11 a.m. parade, fireworks at dusk, parade 11 a.m.

St. Johnsbury Town Band (patriotic music), Route 3, North Woodstock, N.H., 7 to 8:30 p.m., www.stjohnsburyband.org

Independence Day Parade, 2-3 p.m., Israel River Campground, Jefferson, N.H.

Kids Fishing Derby, 6:30-11:30 a.m., Neal Pond, Lunenburg. Catch-and-release tournament

Sunday, July 3

Oshima Brothers & Coyote Island (Maine-based folk pop), Colonial Theatre, Bethlehem, N.H., 8 p.m., bethlehemcolonial.org

Fireworks, Joe’s Pond, West Danville, Vt., Start time at dusk, www.joespondvermont.com

Fundraiser for Pope Memorial Library, 2-5 p.m., Joe’s Pond Clubhouse, West Danville. Taste of Vermont’s distilleries, wineries and brewers with food by local chefs.

Dixieland & Jazz Worship Service (with Maple Leaf Seven), United Community Church, 1325 Main St., St. Johnsbury, Vt., 10 a.m., www.stjjazz.org

Willoughby Lake Board Parade, 22nd annual, 3-4:30 p.m. Lineup at Crescent Beach, 2:45 p.m.

Fourth of July Celebration, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Old Stone House Museum. oldstonehousemuseum.org

Monday, July 4

St. Johnsbury Town Band (patriotic music), Caledonia County Courthouse Park, St. Johnsbury, Vt., 7:30 to 8:30 p.m., www.stjohnsburyband.org

Fourth of July Celebration, noon-11:45 p.m., Neal Pond, Lunenburg

73rd annual North Danville Fourth of July, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Parade 10 a.m. Concessions, tractor roulette, book sale, live music, church luncheon, history display, Dickie Vance Memorial Run.

Newport July 4th Celebration (fireworks, food, and more), Gardner Park, concessions open at 5 p.m., live music by Evansville Transit Authority at 6 p.m., fireworks at 9:30 p.m., www.newportrecreation.org/july4.html

Cabot July 4th Celebration (community event with parade), all-day events, the parade begins at 11 a.m., www.cabotvermont.org

Harry Corrow Freedom Run (10 mile, 10K, 5K, and 1 mile), Prouty Beach, Newport, Vt., 8:30 a.m., kingdomgames.co/harry-corrow-freedom-run/

Derby Independence Day Parade, 10 a.m., www.newportrecreation.org/july4.html

Woodsville-Wells River 4th of July Celebration (all-day events), parade on Central Street and fair, food and fireworks at Community Field in Woodsville, N.H., www.wwr4th.org

Peacham Congregational Church, Annual Pulled Pork BBQ Dinner, 3-5 p.m., eat-in or take out, suggested donation.

Fourth of July Block Party, noon-10 p.m., outdoors at Rek’-lis, Bethlehem, N.H.

Fourth of July Winter In July, 9 a.m.-9 p.m., Colebrook, N.H.

