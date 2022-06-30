We hope to see you at the following area events as part of your Independence Day celebration.
Saturday, July 2
Circus Smirkus (2022 Big Top Tour), The Circus Barn, Greensboro, Vt., 1 & 6 p.m., www.smirkus.org/about-big-top-tour/
Eurydice (contemporary theater), Weathervane Theatre, Whitefield, N.H., 2 & 7:30 p.m., www.weathervanenh.org
Riverside Speedway (auto racing), Riverside Speedway & Adventure Park, Groveton, N.H., riversidegroveton.com
Burke Mountain Independence Day Celebration, fireworks and more, 5-9:30 p.m. www.skiburke.com
Island Pond Independence Day Celebration, 11 a.m. parade, fireworks at dusk, parade 11 a.m.
St. Johnsbury Town Band (patriotic music), Route 3, North Woodstock, N.H., 7 to 8:30 p.m., www.stjohnsburyband.org
Independence Day Parade, 2-3 p.m., Israel River Campground, Jefferson, N.H.
Kids Fishing Derby, 6:30-11:30 a.m., Neal Pond, Lunenburg. Catch-and-release tournament
Sunday, July 3
Oshima Brothers & Coyote Island (Maine-based folk pop), Colonial Theatre, Bethlehem, N.H., 8 p.m., bethlehemcolonial.org
Fireworks, Joe’s Pond, West Danville, Vt., Start time at dusk, www.joespondvermont.com
Fundraiser for Pope Memorial Library, 2-5 p.m., Joe’s Pond Clubhouse, West Danville. Taste of Vermont’s distilleries, wineries and brewers with food by local chefs.
Dixieland & Jazz Worship Service (with Maple Leaf Seven), United Community Church, 1325 Main St., St. Johnsbury, Vt., 10 a.m., www.stjjazz.org
Willoughby Lake Board Parade, 22nd annual, 3-4:30 p.m. Lineup at Crescent Beach, 2:45 p.m.
Fourth of July Celebration, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Old Stone House Museum. oldstonehousemuseum.org
Monday, July 4
St. Johnsbury Town Band (patriotic music), Caledonia County Courthouse Park, St. Johnsbury, Vt., 7:30 to 8:30 p.m., www.stjohnsburyband.org
Fourth of July Celebration, noon-11:45 p.m., Neal Pond, Lunenburg
73rd annual North Danville Fourth of July, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Parade 10 a.m. Concessions, tractor roulette, book sale, live music, church luncheon, history display, Dickie Vance Memorial Run.
Newport July 4th Celebration (fireworks, food, and more), Gardner Park, concessions open at 5 p.m., live music by Evansville Transit Authority at 6 p.m., fireworks at 9:30 p.m., www.newportrecreation.org/july4.html
Cabot July 4th Celebration (community event with parade), all-day events, the parade begins at 11 a.m., www.cabotvermont.org
Harry Corrow Freedom Run (10 mile, 10K, 5K, and 1 mile), Prouty Beach, Newport, Vt., 8:30 a.m., kingdomgames.co/harry-corrow-freedom-run/
Derby Independence Day Parade, 10 a.m., www.newportrecreation.org/july4.html
Woodsville-Wells River 4th of July Celebration (all-day events), parade on Central Street and fair, food and fireworks at Community Field in Woodsville, N.H., www.wwr4th.org
Peacham Congregational Church, Annual Pulled Pork BBQ Dinner, 3-5 p.m., eat-in or take out, suggested donation.
Fourth of July Block Party, noon-10 p.m., outdoors at Rek’-lis, Bethlehem, N.H.
Fourth of July Winter In July, 9 a.m.-9 p.m., Colebrook, N.H.
