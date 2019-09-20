The 32nd Annual Burke Fall Festival is Saturday, Sept. 28. It’s a full day of fun that brings friends, neighbors and visitors together in East Burke Village, Vermont to celebrate the season and enjoy a community festival.

“It’s always a great day in the village at the Fall Festival,” said Burke Area Chamber of Commerce Administrator, Laura Malieswski. “There’s definitely something fun for every member of the family to enjoy including a huge craft fair, wagon rides and a country barbecue. We’re really excited to have the Rubber Ducky Races back after a two-year hiatus. Lyndon Rescue will be hosting the races and offering cash prizes.”

