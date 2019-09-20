Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
In this file photo from September 2018, four passengers and their driver are part of the parade during the Burke Fall Festival. This year, the event held in East Burke will happen on Saturday, Sept. 28. (File Photo by Stephen Garfield).
This mint-condition 1937 Ford pickup wowed the crowd at last year's Burke Fall Festival parade in East Burke. This year, the event held in East Burke will happen on Saturday, Sept. 28. (File Photo by Stephen Garfield).
Jubilation was everywhere during the 2018 Burke Fall Festival in East Burke, especially during the parade which found these four cyclists, three riders and a baby, dressed up and trick-riding for the occasion. This year, the event held in East Burke will happen on Saturday, Sept. 28. (File Photo by Stephen Garfield).
The 32nd Annual Burke Fall Festival is Saturday, Sept. 28. It’s a full day of fun that brings friends, neighbors and visitors together in East Burke Village, Vermont to celebrate the season and enjoy a community festival.
“It’s always a great day in the village at the Fall Festival,” said Burke Area Chamber of Commerce Administrator, Laura Malieswski. “There’s definitely something fun for every member of the family to enjoy including a huge craft fair, wagon rides and a country barbecue. We’re really excited to have the Rubber Ducky Races back after a two-year hiatus. Lyndon Rescue will be hosting the races and offering cash prizes.”
