Celebrating 90th Anniversary Of Civilian Conservation Corps
CCC workers at a Northeast Kingdom camp were among the men who built and worked from a camp within Willougby State Forest. (Courtesy Photo)

This year is the 90th Anniversary of the founding of the Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC). The CCC was a public works program that operated from 1933 to 1942 as part of President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s New Deal. It targeted single men, 18-25 years old, and WWI veterans in relief of families who had difficulty finding jobs during the Great Depression. The program provided unskilled manual labor in environmental conservation and the development of natural resources in rural lands.

During Roosevelt’s first 100 days, he signed the Emergency Conservation Work (ECW) Act, commonly known as the Civilian Conservation Corps. FDR proposed the CCC to Congress on March 21, went through both houses of Congress and landed on Roosevelt’s desk to be signed on March 31, 1933. He proposed to recruit thousands of unemployed young men, enroll them in a peacetime army, and send them into battle against the destruction and erosion of our natural resources. “I propose to create a Civilian Conservation Corps to be used in simple work … more important, however, than the material gains will be the moral and spiritual value of such work.”

