With the sky lightening in the east, a group gathered for Easter sunrise service Sunday at Bandstand Park in Lyndonville.

Under the direction of Lyndon Area Ecumenical Churches, Pastor Joel Stoddert of Lyndon Center Baptist Church and Rev. Clint Brake of Lyndonville United Methodist Church, and those in attendance warmed the cool morning singing “Morning Has Broken,” “Christ The Lord Is Risen Today” and “How Great Thou Art.”

“Worship in the park has been going a long time,” Rev. Stoddert said afterward. “The Methodist church was over here alone when I arrived. I got to know the Methodist pastor at the time,” and they decided to combine a service, Rev. Stoddert said. That was in 2015, and it’s been a joint service since.

