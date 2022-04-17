Lyndonville United Methodist Church Pastor Clint Brake, right, gives a sermon at Sunday’s Easter Sunrise service at Bandstand Park in Lyndonville. At left is Pastor Joel Stoddert of Lyndon Center Baptist Church. (Photo by Stephen Garfield)
With the sky lightening in the east, a group gathered for Easter sunrise service Sunday at Bandstand Park in Lyndonville.
Under the direction of Lyndon Area Ecumenical Churches, Pastor Joel Stoddert of Lyndon Center Baptist Church and Rev. Clint Brake of Lyndonville United Methodist Church, and those in attendance warmed the cool morning singing “Morning Has Broken,” “Christ The Lord Is Risen Today” and “How Great Thou Art.”
“Worship in the park has been going a long time,” Rev. Stoddert said afterward. “The Methodist church was over here alone when I arrived. I got to know the Methodist pastor at the time,” and they decided to combine a service, Rev. Stoddert said. That was in 2015, and it’s been a joint service since.
Those in attendance on the cool morning warmed the occasion by singing “Morning Has Broken,” Christ The Lord Is Risen Today” and “How Great Thou Art.” The pastors led the group both in song and prayer during the 20-minute service as the sun rose on the far horizon.
