Celebration Planned For Caddie Shrine Now On State Historic Register

Following its official placement on the New Hampshire Register of Historic Places in January, a celebration of the Our Lady of the Fairways shrine in Bethlehem, known as the golf caddies’ shrine, is scheduled for the last weekend in August.
Former campers and friends of the camp are invited to a celebration of its history beginning on Friday, Aug. 27, and running through the weekend.
Aug. 27 will be the arrival and practice rounds at the Maplewood Country Club, which is adjacent to the shrine along Route 302.
Saturday, Aug. 28 events at the Maplewood include a scramble beginning at 9 a.m., an award ceremony for the day’s golfing at 4 p.m., celebration activities at the Our Lady of the Fairways shrine at 5 p.m., and a caddie camp buffet at 6:30 p.m.
From 1914 to 1963 the Maplewood Caddie Camp, located along Route 302 (current home of Freedom House), operated summer camps.
It served the golfers at the Maplewood Hotel and other golfers.
Until the mid 1950s, some 70 campers were housed in two very old and large dormitories.
In the 1950s, a new camp was built with updated dormitories, bathrooms, staff bedrooms, large recreational hall with a large impressive brick four-sided fireplace.
The new kitchen was incredibly well equipped and first supervised by chefs Larry Riley and then Bill Harris.
During the nearly 50 years of operation, the new camp housed as many as 100 campers and 10 staff members.
Camp directors included mostly Norm Franzeim and John Dexter, but also Frank Bottari and Bill Faria, each for one year, in 1957 and 1963.
In 1957, the planning of a shrine Our Lady of the Fairways began. It was completed in 1958.
All of the planning and work was done by former campers and built on land donated by Franzeim.
In January 2021, the New Hampshire Division of Historical Resources designated the shrine as an official New Hampshire historic site.
In the last several years, former campers and friends of the caddie camps renovated and added to the shrine in order to generate the historic designation.
The renovations were begun by Fred Forte and Peter Walsh in 2013 with the removal of the patio bricks and the installation of real bricks, some with engraved names.
Over the years other, engraved bricks have been added, nearly all with names, but several with logos of golf courses served by campers in New Hampshire.
“The August historic celebration will be another event full of memories for those young boys who now are much older and thankful for those earlier years of fun,” said Frank Colvario, a former Maplewood caddie. “What memories.”
