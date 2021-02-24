Concluding it would serve the public interest by improving cell and Internet coverage in an area of town with sub-par service, the Littleton Zoning Board of Adjustment on Tuesday approved a 140-foot-tall personal wireless communications tower for north Littleton near the hospital.
A local provider, however, who has had plans for more than a year to upgrade his tower nearby and argues that two towers within one mile of the other violates the town’s zoning ordinance on telecommunications facilities, said he intends to appeal the board’s two approval decisions.
The ZBA approval for the Massachusetts-based Vertex Tower Assets LLC, which operates the tower on Mt. Eustis that serves downtown Littleton, followed a public hearing continued from Jan. 14.
Zoners then were in disagreement as to whether a 100-foot tower installed eight years ago within that range by the local provider, the Littleton-based Secured Network Services, constitutes a personal wireless communications facility under the federal Telecommunications Act, and if so, if it would constitute a duplication not allowed under the ordinance.
(The minimum one-mile radius under the zoning ordinance is intended to reduce tower clutter and visual impacts).
SNS owner, Kevin Low said his tower at 140 Tower Rd. was considered a personal wireless communications facility eight years ago by the previous ZBA and he had plans, before the Vertex application for its tower, to upgrade and replace the SNS tower at the Tower Road location to support more broadband providers and expand coverage in the area.
“Our location is a better location for the coverage,” Low said to zoners.
While arguing the Vertex tower and SNS tower are different, Francis Parisi, the representative for Vertex, submitted for Tuesday’s hearing a new request for a variance to allow two towers within one mile of the other.
“There is no evidence the existing [SNS] tower is a personal wireless communications tower,” said Parisi. “We applied for that variance, but I don’t think we need it.”
Zoners, though, after concluding that the SNS tower does fit the qualifications for a personal wireless communications facility, approved both Vertex’s requested special exception, in a 5-0 vote, and the variance, in a 4-1 vote.
At the Jan. 14 hearing, a representative from Littleton Regional Healthcare voiced concerns about the Vertex tower interfering with the flight path of helicopters flying to and from the LRH heli-pad.
Zoners said flight operations would fall under the jurisdiction of the Federal Aviation Administration and are outside of the ZBA’s local authority.
Vertex’s tower along Paper Road would accommodate five broadband providers — AT&T Wireless, Verizon Wireless, T-Mobile/Sprint, U.S. Cellular and DISH Networks — and is designed to cover the area north of Interstate 93 going toward Vermont to fill in the gap there and also provide better coverage for LRH, said Parisi.
The Vertex tower, which would go on a 20-acre wooded parcel near Hilltop Road and the interstate that is owned by Dwight Thibeault, would not likely be installed this year, he said.
On Wednesday, Low confirmed that he will appeal the ZBA approval and said he plans to continue moving forward with his cell tower project.
“Our project may need to go before this board, too, and now I wonder how this complicates our requests to them,” he said. “I feel the Vertex tower is unnecessary as our existing tower site on Tower Hill Road will cover the cellular area their tower intends to and more. Despite the engineer talk meant to confuse and impress the board members, SNS’s tower site is better due to its better RF location and reach.”
The carriers — Verizon, AT&T, and others — will handle the configuration of their radios and Vertex’s “interference” concern is not real, said Low.
“I felt the board did not honor the rights of an existing tower owner,” he said. “Since we have indicated that we are in the process of a new cell tower project at an existing personal wireless communication site in town, they should have tabled the Vertex request as it was redundant to an existing site. I thought it was interesting that Vertex stated they would likely not get to this tower in 2021 and that they had a backlog of other already permitted tower sites that haven’t even been started.”
In short, Vertex is collecting tower sites in hopes of getting carriers and will only build them when there is a certain financial threshold met, said Low.
“We are building ours as soon as we can and will accept carriers as they come,” he said. “So, the board gave out tower rights in an area that wasn’t eligible, in an area that is not needed given our stated plans, and approved a tower site that is also in a flight path for the hospital.”
