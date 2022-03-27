Cell Tower Clears Planning, Zoning Boards

HAVERHILL — Plans to build a cellular tower by the North Haverhill Fairgrounds cleared two major hurdles last week.
By a 5-0 vote on Tuesday, the Planning Board granted site plan approval for a 166-foot-tall monopole at 12 Tee Pee Lane.
And by a 4-0 vote on Thursday, the Zoning Board of Adjustment rescinded its opposition to the project.
Those decisions allow Vertex Tower Assets LLC to seek a building permit from the Select Board, the final step before construction can begin.
The monopole would address the town’s notorious lack of cell service.
Improved cell service is considered a top priority for Haverhill’s economic development, as a means to attract more businesses and employees to the community. The town is currently a digital desert with multiple “dead zones” offering no cell coverage.
The most recent Town Report recommends that Haverhill officials “Pursue 100 percent coverage of cellular communications and high-speed internet.”
SECOND ROUND
This marked the second attempt by Vertex Tower Assets LLC to secure permitting for the project.
They received site plan approval from the Planning Board in October but the project was denied variance requests by the Zoning Board of Adjustment in January. The Zoning Board refused to waive two zoning requirements: One mandating that the tower be camouflaged, the other prohibiting tower construction within two miles of an existing structure.
Vertex Tower Assets addressed the camouflage issue in their amended site plan approved on Tuesday. They swapped out the original steel finish for a pre-weathered, rust-colored COR-TEN exterior.
The two-mile requirement was waived Thursday, when the Zoning Board unanimously rescinded its previous decision.
PLANNING BOARD
The Planning Board began consideration of the amended site plan application on Feb. 23 but tabled the matter after the board deadlocked 2-2, in order to revisit the matter with a full board and issue a clear determination.
On Tuesday, Board member Joe Longacre, who voted against the project last month, supported it this time around. But he continued to voice concerns.
“I am finishing my third year on this Planning Board and I think this is one of the hardest decisions we have had to make on this board,” he said.
He acknowledged that the monopole would impact some residents views, and would be “a detriment to some individuals because of what they’re looking at,” but also noted the town’s desire for improved cell service, which he called “a definite need that we all know about.”
ZONING BOARD
The “two-mile rule” prohibits a new tower from being located within two miles of an existing one.
It was established as a way to control tower development and protect the view shed.
However, the “two-mile rule’ applies to Personal Wireless Service Facilities, and the other tower at 12 Tee Pee Lane is owned and operated by a public entity (the Grafton County Sheriff’s Office) and is not a PWSF.
For that reason, Parisi argued the proposed tower was compliant and a zoning variance was not necessary.
ZBA disagreed in January, but reversed course on Thursday. They unanimously agreed to rescind their denial.
Following their vote, Chair Frank Bonnano apologized for the lengthy process, which was slowed by a lack of ZBA members at the outset in September.
“I do apologize for the amount of time that you have spent here, this was a first for this town,” Bonnano said.
Parisi responded no apology was needed.
“I respect the fact that you’re all volunteers. I know you’re a small town,” he said. “I don’t begrudge that I had to come here multiple times.”
TOWER DEMAND
Vertex Tower Assets has been behind several cell tower projects in northern Grafton County.
They recently built a tower in Bath, have another under construction in downtown Lisbon, and have other projects moving forward in Lisbon, Littleton and Woodstock. They have also built two towers in Jefferson and another in Lancaster
The proposed monopole would host one provider to start (T-Mobile) and would address the town’s poor cellular service.
Previously, Haverhill Police Cpl. Michael DiDomenico said the proposed monopole would improve 9-1-1 response along the Route 10 corridor, the site of many accidents.
VTA attorney Francis Parisi on Tuesday spoke to the importance of the project.
“The statistics are staggering. Seventy percent of 911 calls are made from wireless cellular communication facilities. Over 50 percent of the state of New Hampshire cut their cords and only use wireless communications as their source of telecommunications,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.