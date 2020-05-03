A cemetery in Stark at the edge of the Upper Ammonoosuc River that has been eroding for years has reached a critical point where human remains are being exposed and some of its gravestones and graves are collapsing into the river, a Coos County commissioner said Friday.
“They just found a human skull this morning and bones sticking out,” said Coos County Commissioner Rick Samson. “Some of the grave markers are from the Revolutionary War. The state archaeologists are now involved and the skull has been retrieved and is going to the coroner’s office.”
Samson was notified about the condition of the Blake Cemetery by Dennis Thompson, of Stewartstown, who had been notified by a resident of Stark.
“He observed what was going on and called the state police,” Samson said of Thompson.
The area of the cemetery is now cordoned off.
Because of the human remains, an archaeologist was called in and was given permission by state police to remove the skull, said Samson.
Thompson, who has worked in excavation and has had many jobs with the state of New Hampshire, said the bank is undermined and there are several gravestones already underwater and the others need to be moved before they fall into the river and the remains of those buried can no longer be recovered, said Samson.
Samson was in the middle of a supplementary budget hearing before the Coos County Delegation (done remotely by video) to accept a $1.3 million in federal stimulus money for the county nursing home when he was notified of the situation in Stark.
He said it is his understanding Stark selectmen knew about the erosion 10 years ago and tried to secure a grant for work to halt it, but couldn’t come up with the matching town funding and the erosion continued without remediation.
“It will be the responsibility of the town,” said Samson.
The cemetery is off of Route 110 before the village of Stark.
NHSP was called to the cemetery, but since it doesn’t maintain cemeteries or the waterways that can wash them away, state police referred the matter to the town of Stark and the cemetery trustee, who have been aware of the issue for years, said NHSP Troop F Lt. Commander Gary Prince.
A message left Friday evening with Albert Cloutier Jr., chairman of the Stark Board of Selectmen, inquiring if the town has a plan to address the erosion and if any possible funding is available for that effort was not returned by press time.
On Friday evening, The Caledonian-Record reached Thompson, who said he was called to Stark by a resident concerned about the cemetery but who couldn’t visit it because he was taking care of his wife and wanted Thompson to look at its condition.
Thompson, whose work with the state includes historical preservation (his company is the contractor for the Old Man of the Mountain memorial in Franconia Notch State Park), drove to Stark on Friday morning and surveyed the cemetery.
“I was livid,” he said. “I have never been so appalled. It’s a mess.”
The state trooper responding went over the bank at his own risk and peril to retrieve the skull, said Thompson.
In addition to NHSP, he contacted the state criminal division.
Thompson cited New Hampshire RSA 289:4, which states that “every municipality shall raise and appropriate sufficient funds, by taxation or otherwise, to provide for the suitable care and maintenance of the municipal public cemeteries within its boundaries which are not otherwise provided for by an alternative funding source.”
Selectmen have a responsibility for those alive and for those who have died, said Thompson.
“Some of the people buried there are Revolutionary War soldiers,” he said.
Because the erosion at the Blake Cemetery was not addressed, more human remains have fallen into the river, said Thompson, who estimates about a half dozen below the water.
“How they could not have done anything about it is beyond me,” he said. “It’s pretty clear who has the responsibility.”
Although Thompson is not a resident of Stark, he said honoring the dead and honoring those who served is paramount for any community and he’s in it for the long haul to see that it is done.
“I don’t live there, but I won’t give up,” said Thompson.
