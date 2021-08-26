Population decline continues to be a concern in rural Vermont and New Hampshire.
According to data released by the U.S. Census Bureau this month, three local counties (Caledonia, Essex, Coos) saw their population fall between 2010 and 2020.
Although the reasons for the population declines are unclear, it underscores the importance of economic development efforts locally, as communities look to create jobs, build affordable housing, and provide amenities in order to attract and retain young families and workforce.
THE OVERALL NUMBERS
Vermont’s population increased 2.8% in the decade from 2010 to 2020, according to the U.S. census. The state now has 643,077 people,
Locally the population trends were mostly negative. Caledonia County decreased 3.2%, losing nearly 1,000 residents for a 2020 total of 30,233, and Essex County’s population declined 6.1% (-386) for a total of 5,920. Orleans County grew slightly (0.6%) for a total of 27,393.
New Hampshire’s population increased 4.6% to 1,377,529. Grafton County grew 2.2% (2,000) to 91,118 and Coos County declined 5.4% (1,787) down to 31,268.
GAINS
Locally, some communities grew significantly over the past decade.
In terms of percentage, Kirby posted the highest growth rate with a 17% increase in population between 2010 and 2020.
Close behind were the neighboring communities of Easton and Sugar Hill, N.H., each with a 15% increase.
In terms of overall numbers, the communities that gained the most residents were Whitefield (+184), Danville (+139) and Craftsbury (+137).
LOSSES
The towns with the highest percentage of population loss over the past 10 years were Brunswick (-21%), Stewartstown (-19%), Lemington (-16%), Morgan (-15%) and Stark (-14%).
Lyndon experienced the largest numerical decline in Vermont, losing 490 residents. However, there are questions if the town’s 2020 Census figures are accurate.
Of the eight communities, the showed the biggest declines in overall numbers from 2010 to 2020, five (Northfield, Castleton, Poultney, Bennington and Pownal) are anchored by colleges that were out of session due to COVID when the census took place.
Other local communities that lost significant numbers of residents over the past decade were Lancaster (-289), St. Johnsbury (-239), Colebrook (-217), Stewartstown (-191), Northumberland (-162) and Newport (-134).
DIVERSITY
Both states ranked in the bottom four based on the Census Bureau’s diversity index score, which measures the probability that two people chosen at random will be from different racial and ethnic groups.
New Hampshire’s diversity index was 23.6% (fourth lowest) and Vermont’s was 20.2% (third-lowest). The only states with a lower diversity index were West Virginia (20.2%) and Maine (18.5%).
Locally, diversity increased slightly.
The number of white residents declined by 5% in Caledonia Country (to 90.8%), 3.8% in Orleans County (to 92.2%), 3% in Essex County (to 93.6%), 4.6% in Coos County (to 91.6%) and 3.9% in Grafton County (to 88.2%).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.