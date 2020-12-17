Center Tower Supports Santa Fund

Community generosity was in equal evidence to the snow that fell on Thursday as Rebecca Christie donates a $500 check to the St. Johnsbury Fire Department Santa Fund. The donation was made on behalf of the Center Tower convenience store in St. Johnsbury Center, with St. Johnsbury firefighter, Andrew Ruggles accepting the check. It was the second $500 donation to the fund that morning, following that of Community Bank. (Photo by Stephen Garfield)

