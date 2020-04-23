Area hospitals are weathering the COVID-19 storm, CEOs say.
But they need help.
Small hospitals across the Northeast Kingdom and the North Country of New Hampshire closed doors in mid March in anticipation of the COVID-19 patient surge that didn’t come thanks to stay-at-home orders.
Hospitals tightened budgets, some furloughed or reassigned employees or asked for volunteers to reduce hours, and held on as revenues dwindled.
It’s been a month since then.
Chief executive officers say their hospitals cannot survive the loss of millions of dollars from insurance, Medicare and Medicaid for long because they are not able to perform non-COVID-19 surgeries and treatments.
And patients with other illnesses need that care soon.
Hospitals are now preparing to reopen — cautiously — while still maintaining special COVID-19 units — “a hospital within a hospital.”
The Caledonian-Record talked to the CEOs of three area hospitals about their institutions’ financial pictures: where they were, where they are, and where they might be.
Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital in St. Johnsbury
Shawn Tester, CEO of NVRH, and Bob Hersey, chief financial officer, say NVRH was one of the financially healthier of the 14 hospitals in Vermont, all non-profits, in the past four or five years.
“We were looking at a pretty good year before this happened,” Tester said.
The 25-bed hospital has an operating budget of $93.5 million this year. It had a surplus, called a margin, of $1.63 million in 2019 to reinvest in technology and equipment. That’s on a par with the margins of 1.5 to 2 percent annually going back to 2015.
And then, on March 18, they had to shut down elective surgeries, diagnostics and treatments.
The hospital repurposed the day surgery into a respiratory intensive care unit for COVID-19 patients with “negative pressure,” where air can go in, but not out.
Since then, the hospital lost 40 to 60 percent of its revenue, Tester said.
NVRH asked employees to volunteer to take time off without pay or to reduce hours with full benefits. Many did so, saving $300,000 a month, Hersey said.
Other employees are doing different jobs, some of which didn’t exist before, liking screening and testing.
That affected 10 percent of NVRH’s workforce, Hersey estimated. That’s similar to other area hospitals.
“It was great for our employees to step up, to contribute to help us,” Hersey said.
“We are trying to balance our financial challenges and help our employees who we need to take care of our community,” Tester said.
NVRH has only treated two COVID-19 patients.
“We planned for a much larger surge. Now we need to develop a strategy to open up,” Tester said.
NVRH will receive its share of the $30 billion for hospitals in the first federal aid package. That’s enough for one month of operation, Hersey said.
Medicare provided an advance, but that has to be repaid. CEOs say grants are essential, not loans, in the next big aid package.
NVRH teams are planning the gradual reopening, Tester said.
He expects to explain how that will work by the end of April or the first week of May.
Tester, like other CEOs, couldn’t say enough about hospital staff, “how proud we are … how everybody has stretched themselves … to support each other and adapt to this extremely challenging situation … in ways they never imagined they would.”
And the community’s support has been “tremendously powerful.”
The reopening will include increased testing, but that depends on state leadership, they said.
Tester and Hersey aren’t sure how this will play out over the next months and years.
“So little is known about what will happen as we start to ease up on stay-at-home orders,” Tester said. “There’s a lot we don’t know.”
Littleton Regional Healthcare in Littleton, N.H.
LRH was on track in early March to hit a target budget of $100 million with up to a $2 million margin, CEO Robert “Bob” Nutter says.
And then everything shut down on March 17. LRH stood up its surge “hot” unit while seeing non-COVID-19 patients at other sites or through telemedicine.
“We basically have a hospital within a hospital right now.”
LRH is a critical access, 25-bed hospital with specialists attracting patients from even the other side of Franconia Notch, Nutter said.
“We have a very healthy balance sheet,” Nutter said, reflecting years of good reserves and investments.
“We can weather the storm.”
But shutting down electives cut into half of the hospital’s business.
“We are on track to lose $3 million a month (while) we remain closed,” Nutter said.
“That’s a big number for a little hospital.”
LRH renegotiated contracts with vendors, retrained some staff and furloughed others.
LRH is in “a very, very strong position” — perhaps more than other small hospitals — with a new facility, investments in equipment and a tight alignment now with Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, N.H.
LRH is working on reopening.
“We definitely need grant relief for the lack of revenue that we currently have,” Nutter said.
Loans won’t work; they have to be repaid, he said.
“It’s a really big deal for all hospitals and certainly LRH.”
Hospitals need grant support to cover the cost of being ready for a future surge, Nutter said.
“If we are not able to do that, every hospital will have to make some very tough decisions. Some hospitals may not survive.
“That would be a very, very bad outcome for public health.”
North Country Hospital in Newport City
NCH announced furloughs very early in the shut down, with donations from within the hospital community paying staff who were at home with benefits.
NCH CEO Brian Nall declined to be interviewed for this story. Spokeswoman Wendy Franklin said he wanted to talk to the board of directors before making any public comments.
NCH with 25 beds finished 2019 with a $1.68 million margin, comparable to other hospitals, according to the Green Mountain Care Board. But that came after two years in the red and one year of barely breaking even.
That hospital also announced before the COVID-19 pandemic the closure of its small nursing home, Derby Green.
North Country Healthcare in Northern New Hampshire
NCHC operates 25-bed Weeks Medical Center in Lancaster, 16-bed Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital in Colebrook, and 25-bed Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin.
The 2020 expense budget was $120 million with a margin of 2 percent, similar to last year, NCHC CEO Tom Mee says.
“From a cash position we were pretty solid.”
In March, electives were rescheduled and the hospitals prepared for a surge of up to 130 beds system wide.
Revenues dropped 50 to 75 percent in the past month, Mee said.
“We have been able to weather this storm without any involuntary layoffs or furloughs,” he said.
Some employees “stepped up and took time off without pay.”
Some grants and other funds are “trickling in,” Mee said.
His hospitals have not seen COVID-19 patients and are preparing for some reopening. Work will continue at the Colebrook hospital, he said.
“I am not a prognosticator, but I don’t forecast an overwhelming surge of patients” because of low population density and social distancing.
Some small U.S. hospitals were already insolvent before COVID-19, he said.
In the U.S., 51 percent of rural hospitals were losing money before COVID-19 because Medicare and Medicaid don’t cover the full cost of health care, Mee said.
“On a nationwide basis there will be hospitals that close because of this, there is no doubt in my mind.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.