A new monument honoring men and women from Peacham who served in the U.S. Armed Forces, left, was designed to match the monument to service members on the right that's been there since 2009. The tall obelisk monument between them was placed there in 1869 as a monument to men who fought in the Civil War. (Photos by Dana Gray)
A new monument honoring men and women from Peacham who served in the U.S. Armed Forces, left, was designed to match the monument to service members on the right that's been there since 2009. The same company did both monuments, and the same engraving artist from Gandin Brothers, Butch Gandin, duplicated his original eagle. (Photos by Dana Gray)
Local communities will soon gather for traditional Memorial Day commemorative moments, but in Peacham, townspeople will mark the day in an extra special way with the unveiling of a new monument to military service members.
“Peacham Remembers” is etched into granite beneath an engraved eagle on a monument put in place Tuesday on a hill overlooking an old ballfield between the cemetery and the town’s fire department. It is an addition on ground that has had a Civil War monument since 1869 and a monument to military members who served during the country’s wars beginning with World War I that has resided there since 2009.
