Local communities will soon gather for traditional Memorial Day commemorative moments, but in Peacham, townspeople will mark the day in an extra special way with the unveiling of a new monument to military service members.

“Peacham Remembers” is etched into granite beneath an engraved eagle on a monument put in place Tuesday on a hill overlooking an old ballfield between the cemetery and the town’s fire department. It is an addition on ground that has had a Civil War monument since 1869 and a monument to military members who served during the country’s wars beginning with World War I that has resided there since 2009.

