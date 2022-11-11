Chairman Daley Won’t Seek Re-election To Select Board

LYNDON — The senior member of the Select Board will not seek re-election
Chair Dan Daley announced his plans to stand down during Monday’s board meeting.
Daley, 63, made the announcement four months ahead of Town Meeting so that potential candidates have ample time to consider a run, gather signatures, and plan a campaign.
“I want to make sure it is public knowledge,” he said. “I don’t want it to be a secret.”
Daley was appointed to the Select Board in April 2015 to replace the late David Dill and won election in 2016 (to complete Dill’s 3-year term), 2017 and 2020.
“I truly appreciate the trust the people of Lyndon have put in me over my eight years. My time on the Select Board has been incredibly rewarding,” Daley said.
When Daley joined the three-person board, the other members were Marty Feltus and Kermit Fisher.
“I was fortunate to come on the Select Board in 2015 when [Feltus and Fisher] were the other two members. They both had extensive experience and were extremely patient and helpful with this rookie as he learned all of the twists and turns,” Daley said.
Now, Daley serves alongside Chris Thompson and Nancy Blankenship.
“Both [Thompson and Blankenship] are great to work with. They care deeply about the town, do their homework, and have the best interest of the taxpayers in mind. We occasionally disagree, but resolve our differences in a calm and civil manner. If only politics in the rest of the country would work together so well,” Daley said.
During his tenure, Daley pointed to several accomplishments. They include the following:
New Garage: In 2015, voters approved a $2.7 million proposal to purchase the former Vermont Flexible Tubing Co. on Smiths Road and convert it into a joint town-village highway garage. It replaced Lyndon Highway and Village Public Works former homes, which were separate and outdated. The renovated and expanded facility opened in late 2016.
Trash & Recycling: In 2019, Lyndon’s trash and recycling contractor Earley Rubbish Co. defaulted on its contract. As a result, the town got out of the trash business. Lyndon stopped billing taxpayers for curbside pick-up, and turned the matter over to the open market. Residents were able to arrange their own trash and recycling services, through multiple independent haulers, or pay per bag at the NEKWMD transfer station. Daley called it “a reasonable solution.”
Pandemic Challenges: In 2020, the town maintained operations during the COVID-19 pandemic. Through a combination of mitigation strategies — remote and hybrid meetings, social distance and masking policies, Australian ballot voting and more — municipal staff and officials kept everything “running smoothly,” Daley said.
Fenton Chester Arena: In 2021, the Select Board supported non-profit RINK Inc. in re-opening Fenton Chester Arena after a year-long pandemic shutdown. RINK Inc. raised over $65,000 to restart and operate the rink for the 2021-2022 season and secured $25,000 from the Select Board for facility improvements, which include the replacement of the furnace. The Select Board recently committed up to $5,000 in additional funding for a facility master plan.
Planning & Zoning: In 2021, the Select Board created separate Zoning Administrator and Planning Administrator posts, in response to a growing workload in both areas. The new structure has allowed Planning Director Nicole Gratton to focus on economic development and grant writing duties. For example, she has secured more than $750,000 for the development of the Sanborn Covered Bridge Park. Meanwhile, with a dedicated Zoning Administrator, the town can better oversee and enforce zoning compliance.
Merger Vote: In 2022, voters passed a proposed town-village merger. Daley served on the committee that developed the merger proposal, and recommended it be approved because a united town and village would be more efficient, more effective, and more equitable.
There were tough times too.
The Select Board in 2021 adopted changes to the town’s flood zone bylaws. The vote followed months of heated debate over the controversial issue. The debate centered on the issue of future business development versus future protection from flooding.
“In the end, I believe we found a very reasonable compromise, but the amount of negativity and personal comments that came out during the process were not what I had expected to happen,” Daley said.
However, such negativity was rare, he said.
“In my experience, 99 percent of the townspeople have been very supportive of our service and I have rarely had any bad encounters with people. People will call and be upset about something, but I have found that if you listen to their concerns and be honest with them, they truly appreciate it. They might not like the answers sometimes, but we end up respecting each other’s points of view,” Daley said.
Daley also thanked town administration for their work, in particular Town Administrator Justin Smith and Town Clerk Dawn Dwyer.
“I don’t think people understand how hard they all work to keep everything running smoothly,” Daley said. “They are on the front lines every day and often deal with the most difficult situations. They make the Select Board look good.”
Looking ahead, Daley anticipates that Lyndon will continue to make progress.
“I hope that the town will continue to prosper and we can continue to bring in new businesses and renovate/improve existing buildings,” Daley said. “I’m incredibly proud of the fact that we have kept the tax rate increases in Lyndon extremely small over the past several years.
“Every Town employee works very hard to get the most out of their budgets, and I hope that we can continue to provide excellent services to our citizens while keeping things affordable.”
