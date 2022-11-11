Chairman Daley Won’t Seek Re-election To Select Board
Lyndon Select Board Chairman Dan Daley explains the municipal budget during the Lyndon Town Meeting held at Lyndon Town School March 3, 2020. Daley, a member of the faculty at Northern Vermont University, asked NVU Dean of Students Jonathan Davis to report to the board this week about the university's planned re-opening in three weeks at its Lyndon Center campus. (File Photo by Andrew McGregor)

LYNDON — The senior member of the Select Board will not seek re-election

Chair Dan Daley announced his plans to stand down during Monday’s board meeting.

