ST. JOHNSBURY — Chalk bags have been distributed, and the St. Johnsbury Chamber of Commerce’s Chalk Your Walk gets underway this afternoon, Friday, May 22 at 5 p.m.
The chamber’s Window Warriors distributed chalk bags this week around the community and kick offs Chalk Your Walk at the Star Theatre.
“Chalk art is an excellent way for our community to connect during this time,” stated the Chamber’s Heather Alger. “Let’s express our gratitude to our health care workers; our congratulations to our graduates; our appreciation to our downtown businesses and farmers market, or let us just make art as a powerful creative expression. Like all forms of public art, chalk art enhances the quality of life in our community.” In addition to bringing chalk, masks are a must, she noted, and social distancing will be observed.
It’s the first of a few chalkups the Window Warriors have planned. “Our first outdoor Farmers Market is this Saturday, May 23 (9 a.m. to 1 p.m.); the St. Johnsbury Academy Graduation Car Parade is on Sunday, May 31 (6:30 p.m.); and St. Johnsbury School Eighth Grade Graduation is June 5 (6 p.m.) — let’s color our town,” Alger said.
