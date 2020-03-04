Challenger Fails To Oust Incumbent Selectman

Lyndon Select Board Chairman Dan Daley explains the municipal budget during the Lyndon Town Meeting held at Lyndon Town School March 3, 2020. He won re-election to the board on Tuesday. (Photo by Andrew McGregor)

LYNDON — Unofficial ballot results released Tuesday night show significant support for a challenger to incumbent selectmen Dan Daley but not enough to unseat him.

Daley was re-elected with 418 votes compared to challenger Nancy Blankenship’s 360 votes.

0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Load comments