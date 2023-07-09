Challenging Rescue Gets Stricken Hiker Off Mt. Moriah
The Carter Moriah Trailhead sign

SHELBURNE, N.H. — On Saturday at 1:10 p.m., Fish & Game conservation officers were notified of a hiker suffering from a potentially serious medical condition on the Carter-Moriah Trail near the summit of Mt. Moriah. Due to the nature of the symptoms, and being five miles from the nearest road, a request was made to the N.H. Army National Guard for a helicopter extraction of the hiker.

A Blackhawk flew up from Concord, but due to the storm cells and thunderheads that formed over the mountain just prior to the helicopter’s arrival, it was unable to safely extract the patient. The Blackhawk landed at the Berlin airport and waited an additional two hours in the event the storms passed. But in that time the cloud cover and storms persisted so the helicopter was forced to return.

