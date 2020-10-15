LYNDON — COVID-19 has scared off the annual Halloween trunk of treat tradition, but the Lyndon Area Chamber of Commerce hopes to put the holiday on display by challenging area businesses and residents to take part in a Halloween Decorating Contest.

“Since so many events are curtailed due to COVID, we thought it would be a nice way to add to the Halloween spirit in the area and provide some smiles,” said Cheryl McMahon, secretary for the chamber.

