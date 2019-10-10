Chamber Director Addresses Recent St. Johnsbury Woman’s Club Gathering

Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Click below to get free online access as a home delivery subscriber. All you need is to create a user name and password for our website or login to your existing account. Then provide the subscription number from your most recent renewal notice.
If you have trouble or need to verify your subscription number, please call our circulation department at 802-748-8121.
St. Johnsbury Woman's Club member Martha Munkittrick, left, presents guest speaker Tara Holt Robinson, director of the St. J. Chamber of Commerce, with a gift of appreciation following Holt's talk. (Courtesy Photo)
St. Johnsbury Woman’s Club held their monthly meeting on Oct. 2 at Grace United Methodist Church. Martha Munkittrick greeted arrivals and Kay Ellis handled the 50/50 raffle. Beulah McGinnis read a poem “Portrait of Fall” and led devotions. After refreshments were enjoyed co-president Joan Wollrath introduced guest speaker Tara Robinson Holt, director of St. Johnsbury Chamber of Commerce since March 2015 who outlined her background and duties.
Holt, a native Vermonter, said her grandmother, Mrs. William Robinson, was president of the St. Johnsbury club in 1957. After graduating from UVM, Holt said she “explored the world,” ending up in Hawaii. She returned to Vermont in May of 2006 with her husband and two daughters seeking a “walk-able community” and settled on Spring Street in St. Johnsbury. She wears many hats as director, including advocating for local businesses with special emphasis on the downtown area, working on updating old buildings, preserving historical architecture, creating community events, decorating and beautifying the town, maintaining a web site, and greeting the travelers who stop at the Welcome Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.