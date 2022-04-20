Chamber Director Promoting Greater Racial Sensitivity In Business Community

ST. JOHNSBURY — Following a claim of racial profiling at a downtown business, the chamber of commerce director is calling for local businesses to become more sensitive to racial concerns.
Gillian Sewake emailed a letter to over 300 businesses in St. Johnsbury on Wednesday afternoon. The subject line is “Please Read - Resources for Racial Literacy in St. J.”
Without getting into specifics, her “Dear St. Johnsbury businesses” message references an incident that came to light at the Whiskey Den on April 2 in which a Black man claimed he was discriminated against by an owner questioning him about his identification. The owner denied the claim that her concerns were racially charged.
Sewake said in the email that the incident “sparked a local conversation about racial justice.”
She said issues of “racism” and “racial injustice” exist on a national and local level and urges business people to “gain a basic understanding” of the problems and “deepen your efforts” to foster a racially aware community.
According to her email, Sewake has been working with Sha’an Mouliert, a local racial literacy consultant, for two years “to create a safe and welcoming community for local and visiting BIPOC (black, indigenous, and people of color).”
She encourages the recipients of her email to learn about the experiences of BIPOC Vermonters. She directs them to Mouliert’s “I Am Vermont Too” video series and provides the YouTube link so they can view it.
Additionally, said Sewake, Mouliert will be available for an introductory workshop on racial literacy for St. Johnsbury’s business community in either May or June. A link to signing up for this opportunity was part of Sewake’s email.
She also shared that she and Mouliert are working on a possible multi-month program tailored toward the small business community.
Ann Fielder, owner of The Frame Dames on Railroad Street, said gaining a greater sensitivity to racial concerns would be a positive thing.
A business owner in downtown St. Johnsbury for 11 years, she said she is not aware of any incidents of racism, overt or unintended, at her store but said more education on the issue would be beneficial.
“I think that’s probably smart to have a workshop on racial literacy,” she said. “I think it would be wise for myself and my employees to engage in something like this.”
